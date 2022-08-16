Kevin Durant spotted with Jayson Tatum amid Celtics trade rumors

At this point in the offseason, it is clear that Kevin Durant is adamant about leaving the Brooklyn Nets. His recent demands have made this abundantly clear. The Boston Celtics have been identified as one of KD’s potential landing spots, and it looks like he’s already buddying up with Jayson Tatum.

Durant was recently spotted on the court with the Celtics superstar and unsurprisingly, it has sparked more rumors about KD’s possible move to Bean Town (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

It’s not uncommon for NBA players to work out with other stars from rival teams, and I’m pretty sure this is not the first time Kevin Durant has had an offseason workout session with Tatum. However, there’s no denying that the timing is intriguing.

I’m also certain that KD knew that this occurrence would likely result in more talk about his potential move to Boston, and you can be sure that Durant is not the type who does things completely at random. Could this be another move by KD to try and force his way out of Brooklyn?

Be that as it may, KD to the Celtics is anything but a foregone conclusion right now. The Nets want a major haul for their want-away superstar, and it doesn’t seem like Boston is willing to budge. Jaylen Brown has been identified as an integral part of the deal, and it’s very much possible that the All-Star forward sees himself joining the Nets if a blockbuster deal goes through.

Stay tuned, folks. This is going to get even more interesting.