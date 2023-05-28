The 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics will feature the two best words in sports: Game 7. Boston miraculously pulled off the Game 6 win on the road thanks to the heroics of Derick White’s game-winning putback to force the decider. Ahead of Monday night’s epic Heat-Celtics clash, we’ll be making our Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 predictions.

The Heat squandered their closest opportunity to making the NBA Finals with a heartbreaking 104-103 loss in Game 6. As mentioned, White’s miraculous tip-in forced the do-or-die on Monday. But a lot of blame still has to go with how Miami’s two stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo performed through majority of Saturday night.

Butler and Adebayo shot just a combined 9-of-37 from the field. The duo was essentially non-existent from a scoring standpoint through the first three quarters. That is before Butler came alive in the fourth to score 13 of his 24 in the game. Still, if those two just played better offensively, they wouldn’t have found themselves in that situation and we’d be talking about a Denver Nuggets-Miami Heat Finals right now.

Nonetheless, Miami still has a chance to salvage this choke job and prevent itself from going down the history books as the first team ever to blow a 3-0 series lead in the NBA Playoffs. With that said, here are three Heat predictions for Game 7.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. Duncan Robinson will come up big again

With Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler struggling for most of the evening, Duncan Robinson provided Miami with a much-needed spark in Game 6. The sharpshooting guard scored 13 points with three three-pointers on Saturday. He was a plus-8 in his 20 minutes off the bench. Stats aside, Robinson was terrific in terms of moving without the ball, giving Miami’s offense a better flow in the second half, where they were able to mount their comeback. He scored on some back cuts to the basket and even dished out a couple of assists.

Robinson, however, failed to connect on two wide open three-pointers that would have potentially propelled Miami to the Finals. The first with 1:24 remaining would have tied the game at 100. The second with 21 ticks remaining would have given the Heat a two-point lead.

With that said, look for Robinson to have another big game and become a major factor in Game 7. He’s played really well in the Eastern Conference Finals, averaging 11.7 points on 46.4 percent shooting from the three-point line.

2. Jimmy Butler will drop a 50-piece

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jimmy Butler did it in Boston last year. Well, almost. He came up three points shy of the big 5-0 in Game 6 in Boston last year. But what makes us think he can’t have a better performance this time around?

For one, he’s been struggling in these last three games for Miami. He’s looked hesitant and timid and has lacked that aggressiveness that the Heat need from their franchise superstar. Nonetheless, Butler did channel a little bit of Playoff Jimmy near the end of Game 6. He scored 13 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter. He knocked down three cold-blooded freethrows to give Miami a one-point lead with three seconds remaining. And if there was at least 0.2 seconds off the game clock, Miami would be going to the Finals and we’d sing praises for Jimmy Butler right now as we have been this entire postseason run.

But no, this is headed to Game 7 instead.

Butler is still confident they can get it done. And there’s good reason to believe. He’s shown it this postseason, especially with those epic back-to-back games in the first round to close out the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Butler is fully aware that he needs to be better and set the tone early if the Heat want a chance to win this series on the road. A lot is at stake here, not just for Miami, but for Jimmy Butler’s legacy. The legend of Playoff Jimmy is at stake here, and we predict he will show up and come up with the greatest virtuoso of his career in Game 7.

1. Heat will NOT become first team to blow 3-0 series lead

With Duncan Robinson’s hot shooting night and Jimmy Butler dropping a 50-bomb, we predict that Miami pull off the upset and win Game 7 on the road to advance to the NBA Finals. More importantly, they will save themselves from embarrassment and not become the first team ever to squander a 3-0 series lead in the NBA Playoffs.

This team has gone through so much this season. Their journey to this point has been nothing short of Cinderella-like. Despite the gut-wrenching loss, it still seems like the Heat, especially Jimmy Butler and coach Erik Spoelstra, remain confident that they can get it done. And they will.

The Heat have lost four straight twice this season. A third is not about to happen. Not with Playoff Jimmy.