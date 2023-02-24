Jayson Tatum had the basketball world buzzing after his majestic performance in the NBA All-Star Game. Tatum set a new scoring record in the start-studded spectacle after dropping 55 points to lead Team Giannis to a victory against Team LeBron. He kept his foot on the gas in the Boston Celtics’ first game after the All-Star break, but it wasn’t exactly an efficient evening from the 24-year-old on Thursday night as the Celtics emerged victorious against the Indiana Pacers, 142-138, in an overtime thriller.

Tatum logged 31 points in the win, but he did go 9-of-25 from the field and 3-of-12 from distance. The Celtics superstar was in a joking mood after the game as he decided to troll himself following an uncharacteristic off night from the field:

“It was either I left all my shooting in Utah or still drunk from vacation — that’s how I played tonight,” Tatum told reporters after the game, via Souichi Terada of Mass Live. “It was a good stat line, but really not a really good game. But, for one, glad we won. Just try to find ways to make plays on both ends just so we can win and everybody feel better themselves.”

As Tatum said, the most important takeaway is that the Celtics managed to scrape out a victory against a relentless Pacers side. JT got a lot of help from superstar teammate Jaylen Brown, who himself dropped a 30-point, 11-rebound performance to lift Boston.

“It was big,” Tatum said. “First game back can always be a little tough, everybody’s been on vacation or took a break or whatever. Everybody’s in the league is kind of on the same boat; first game back. Been out for a week. Regardless of if you play in the first game, it’s always tough. A good one to win.”

Tatum will now get a day off to rest and refocus his energy. The Celtics are back in action on Saturday against a red-hot Philadelphia 76ers side that has been making a bit of noise out in the East of late.