Jayson Tatum got the better of LeBron James on Tuesday. The Boston Celtics came out victorious in an absolutely wild clash with the Los Angeles Lakers that saw both teams pull off improbably comebacks. But Tatum’s respect for James hasn’t diminished one bit.

The Celtics star was asked about the matchup with LeBron that saw the two superstar small forwards finish with 77 points between them. Tatum was vocal about not taking any of his opportunities to face off against James for granted given that he’s getting to test his mettle with one of the NBA’s greatest players ever:

“He’s about to be 38. As much credit as he gets, he probably still don’t get enough,” reflected Jayson Tatum after toppling the Lakers “Somebody I’m close with. Got a great relationship with. I’m honored I get a chance to compete against one of the greatest players of all time. The way you show respect is going at somebody – and that’s how you do it.”

Jayson Tatum was able to got toe-to-toe (at least, as much as a rookie could) against LeBron James back in 2018 Eastern Conference Finals when the then-Cavs star was still playing like a world-destroying force. Now six years into his NBA career, the tables have turned with Tatum closing in on his prime years while James struggles to keep up.

It’s an inevitability that LeBron would have to pass the torch to the next generation. It’s great to see guys like Tatum understand the gravity of their moments with James as they come.