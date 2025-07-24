After a tumultuous two-year stint with the New York Jets, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now looking for a better finish with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In what could very well be his final season, Rodgers wants a nicer view when he rides off into the sunset.

At 41, Rodgers is clearly past his prime. Still, Steelers general manager Omar Khan took a gamble, signing Rodgers to a one-year contract worth $13.65 million last month.

The deal, however, took time to happen. But for Khan, it was worth the wait.

“Some people might view our patience as a weakness, but we view it as a strength,” Khan said via NFL insider Brooke Pryor.

Khan's remark also reminded Pryor of a certain pop icon.

“TBH, kind of feels like a Taylor Swift lyric,” added the ESPN reporter.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce might have something to say about that.

While there have been plenty of discussions about the Steelers' decision to sign Rodgers, who had a much-publicized tension with the Jets. Khan, however, is all-in on the four-time MVP, noting that he had constant conversations with Rodgers before he arrived in Pittsburgh.

“We just felt good about it. If there was a point where we didn’t think we would end up where we wanted to end up, then we would have gone in a different direction. We felt comfortable and good about it. We wanted Aaron Rodgers, and Aaron Rodgers wanted to be a Steeler, and it worked out,” said Khan in a report from Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams.

The Steelers have struggled to find consistency at quarterback after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger in 2022. With Rodgers, they have a battle-tested signal-caller and someone who can mentor rookie Will Howard, the team's 2025 draftee who could be the team's future cornerstone.

Like Khan, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expressed confidence that Rodgers will be a huge asset to the team, describing him as a “workaholic” ahead of their training camp on Thursday.