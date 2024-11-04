Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum recently revealed a surprising reaction to the Celtics' 2017 signing of All-Star forward Gordon Hayward, sparking new conversations about his early career with the team. Speaking on the “Club520podcast,” hosted by former NBA player Jeff Teague, Brandon Hendricks, and SBWells, Tatum shared that he initially questioned his future in Boston following the team’s acquisition of Hayward, even considering the possibility of a trade before playing his first NBA game.

Reflecting on the moment, Tatum disclosed that Hayward’s arrival had left him feeling uncertain about his role with the team.

“I get drafted, Gordon Hayward signed with the Celtics. I called my agent like, ‘yo I got to get traded,’” Tatum said. The young forward explained that his competitive mindset had him eager to secure a starting position, especially given the expectations surrounding his talent after being drafted third overall in 2017.

Jayson Tatum's agent urged patience amid Celtics' blockbuster moves landing Gordon Hayward

Tatum’s agent, however, encouraged patience, reassuring the rookie that the Boston Celtics organization was committed to his development. “I’m in Summer League before I ever play a game… he’s like, ‘you gotta chill. I’m like, yo I’m trying to play. I didn’t get drafted to come off the bench and not start. He was like, ‘you’re in a great organization, they’re gonna teach you how to play the right way,’” Tatum recalled.

The context of Tatum’s concerns becomes clearer when considering the Celtics’ offseason moves in 2017. Boston had recently orchestrated a major trade, sending Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Žižić, and a 2018 first-round draft pick — which Cleveland used to select Collin Sexton — to the Cavaliers in exchange for Kyrie Irving. Shortly afterward, the Celtics signed Hayward to a four-year, $128 million contract, cementing their aspirations for immediate contention.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, Hayward sustained a severe ankle injury in the season opener against Cleveland, sidelining him for the remainder of the 2017-18 season. This unexpected setback created opportunities for Tatum and teammate Jaylen Brown to step into prominent roles. The young duo flourished, ultimately leading Boston to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they faced LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

Tatum and Brown's journey to champions highlights Celtics' growth

Since that pivotal rookie season, Tatum and Brown have continued to elevate the Celtics, making multiple appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals and securing two trips to the NBA Finals. In 2024, Tatum and Brown finally brought a championship to Boston, defeating the Dallas Mavericks and establishing themselves among the league's elite duos.

Teague, who played with the Celtics for a short stint in the 2020-21 season, empathized with Tatum’s initial anxiety over playing time. “I’m not gonna lie, I would’ve been worried too. I mean, JB [Jaylen Brown],” Teague commented, acknowledging the competitive pressure on young players vying for minutes on a team loaded with talent.

Overall, the podcast discussion offers a glimpse into the internal dynamics and aspirations that have shaped Tatum’s journey from a hopeful rookie to a seasoned star and NBA champion. As Boston’s core continues to mature, Tatum’s revelations underscore the team’s growth and the critical role of patience and development in his career trajectory.