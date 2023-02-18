Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has scored more than a few memorable buckets in his career. However, there is a handful that is able to stand out from the bunch. For his part, the four-time All-Star has one particular basket that he will forever cherish — and it won’t sit well with LeBron James.

Tatum was recently asked about his all-time favorite bucket. The Celtics talisman took a second to think about his response before name-dropping the newly-minted NBA all-time leading scorer:

“When I dunked on LeBron,” Tatum said with a smile.

Jayson Tatum's most memorable bucket 👀 pic.twitter.com/U4ZXFdZOIE — Underdog Fantasy (@UnderdogFantasy) February 18, 2023

The above clip doesn’t do enough justice for Tatum’s unforgettable poster slam on LeBron, so here you go:

You can clearly see how hyped Jayson Tatum was after absolutely throwing it down all over LeBron James. So much so, that he even decided to chest-bump LeBron while screaming. Even James knew that he had just gotten posterized, and all he could do was give Tatum a stare amid all the savageness.

This happened four years ago during the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was at a crucial juncture in the contest too: during the fourth quarter of Game 7. It was the Cavs who eventually went on to win that game and the series, but there’s no denying that Tatum came away with quite a memorable moment from that loss.

To be fair, this also shows just how much respect Jayson Tatum has for LeBron James. The Celtics star knows just how much weight LeBron carries, which is why it was extra special for him to put James on the wrong end of a poster.