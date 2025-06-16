When Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown first arrived in Beantown in 2016, Boston sports were in full bloom. The New England Patriots were still thriving under the dynastic duo of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, the Boston Red Sox were building towards their best season in franchise history, and the Boston Bruins were about to start an eight-year streak of making the playoffs. In 2025, Boston sports are on the decline. And in the wake of the Red Sox's shocking trade of Rafael Devers, Brown is the only athlete left standing to serve as the current ambassador of Boston sports.

Although Devers wasn't promoted to the Red Sox until 2017, he signed with the organization way back in 2013. The three-time All-Star was a part of their last World Series in 2018 and was expected to be the cornerstone of the franchise for years to come. Instead, he was stunningly dealt to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday for a lackluster return, leaving Boston with one less fan-favorite.

"It is a shocker. The timing is shocking, the magnitude of the player is shocking. Rafael Devers was supposed to be the guy that Boston was building around in the future & now he's gonna be a San Francisco Giant." Jeff Passan on the Rafael Devers trade 👀pic.twitter.com/JNyywmCKCC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Why Boston needs Jaylen Brown more than ever

Following this massive move — which sent shockwaves through the Boston sports fanbase — Brown is now the second-longest tenured athlete of Boston's four major sports teams. Only Bruins star David Pastrnak has been in town longer.

While “Pasta” would normally be expected to fill in as the torchbearer for Boston sports due to his seniority, the B's are beginning a rebuild and are no longer contending for the Stanley Cup every season like in years prior. Regardless, Celtics star Jayson Tatum would likely supersede him with his impressive resume; however, he's rehabbing a ruptured Achilles for at least several months and can't truly take over as the face of Boston sports until he returns.

With no Devers and the Bruins and Patriots fresh off dismal campaigns, it's up to Brown and the C's to uplift “Titletown.” The reigning NBA Finals MVP even said so in May after Tatum went down and the Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in six games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

“I know Boston, it looks gloomy right now,” Brown admitted. “Obviously, with [Tatum] being out and us kind of ending the year, but there's a lot to look forward to. I want the city to feel excited about that. This is not the end, so looking forward to what's next.”

Jaylen Brown with an optimistic outlook to end his presser: “You just take this with your chin up. I know Boston, it looks gloomy right now with JT being out…But there’s a lot to look forward to. I want the city to feel excited about that. This is not the end.” pic.twitter.com/C1fBJ2O5F2 — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Why trading Jaylen Brown now seems even less prudent

Brown could shoulder a lot of responsibility heading into the 2025-26 NBA season. Of course, that's all dependent on whether or not the Celtics trade him.

Since the Celtics are facing a titanic luxury tax bill and various penalties under the new CBA if they don't shed significant salary, the front office may be forced to ship some expensive players away. And next season, Brown is set to make over $50 million.

Despite his pricy contract, Brown has shown he's worth the cost throughout his career. The four-time All-Star promised to “go to war” for Boston immediately after he was drafted, and he's followed through, helping the Celtics win it all in 2024 and playing through a partially torn meniscus during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

“I’m gonna go to war for this city. I wear my heart on my sleeve and leave it on the floor every night. I love to play basketball and I know you guys love to watch so let’s build this bond. I promise I won’t disappoint” – Jaylen Brown after getting drafted by the Celtics pic.twitter.com/l93C4izEYR — ᴊᴏʜɴɴʏ☘️ (@BantonioClown) July 25, 2022 Expand Tweet

If the Celtics had it their way, they'd manage to avoid the second apron while keeping Brown in the process, per ESPN insider Shams Charania. That'll be easier said than done, yet trading Brown away might send the city into a frenzy.

Devers is gone, the Patriots' dynasty days are over, and Bruins fans must watch on as the former longest-tenured Boston athlete, Brad Marchand, plays some of the best hockey of his life for the Florida Panthers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals. Marchand was sold for a single pick in March, and three months later, Devers was sent packing for scraps. If the Celtics treat Brown similarly, the built-up backlash will be unimaginable.

Given the impressive reputation of Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens, Brown will likely only be moved if the deal is superb and timely. But even if the front office gets that opportunity, losing Brown would mean losing another pillar of Boston sports — and enraging the fanbase during the first year of new ownership.

The pressure to keep homegrown stars while competing for championships is on in Boston, and perhaps Stevens can achieve that balance with Brown and succeed where the Red Sox have failed.