Jayson Tatum gets brutally honest on Celtics’ rumored Jaylen Brown trade package for Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum is not a big fan of the Boston Celtics trying to trade for Kevin Durant, let alone including his running mate Jaylen Brown in their reported trade offer. The star forward, however, has doubts about the legitimacy of those reports.

On Monday, the Celtics emerged as another potential landing spot for KD after offering Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick to make the deal happen. While the Brooklyn Nets reportedly refused and asked for more players and picks, it made Boston the favorite trade for Durant give the assets that they can give away in exchange.

Tatum, nonetheless, doesn’t want everyone to believe what they are seeing on various media outlets and online. After all, he has fallen victim to such fake news in the past, so he always proceeds with caution when dealing with reports like that.