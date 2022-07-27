Jayson Tatum gets brutally honest on Celtics’ rumored Jaylen Brown trade package for Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum is not a big fan of the Boston Celtics trying to trade for Kevin Durant, let alone including his running mate Jaylen Brown in their reported trade offer. The star forward, however, has doubts about the legitimacy of those reports.
On Monday, the Celtics emerged as another potential landing spot for KD after offering Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick to make the deal happen. While the Brooklyn Nets reportedly refused and asked for more players and picks, it made Boston the favorite trade for Durant give the assets that they can give away in exchange.
Tatum, nonetheless, doesn’t want everyone to believe what they are seeing on various media outlets and online. After all, he has fallen victim to such fake news in the past, so he always proceeds with caution when dealing with reports like that.
“I don’t believe everything I see on TV,” Jayson Tatum said of the Celtics allegedly offering Jaylen Brown in the trade package for Kevin Durant, via Mass Live. “I’ve seen some (expletive) about me that was a lie. You never really know what is true and what’s not true.”
For what it’s worth, Tatum also shared that if it’s up to him, he won’t be changing anything on the current team they have. They already made some solid additions this offseason, but trading for Kevin Durant and breaking up the core that made it to the 2022 NBA Finals is a double-edged sword.
It’s unknown if the Celtics will push through in their chase of KD, but if they do, they might want to hear Tatum’s insights.