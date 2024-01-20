Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was whistled for (another) technical foul for hanging on the rim after a dunk.

On Friday evening, superstar Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics took on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in a matchup of arguably the best two teams in the entire NBA. Tatum has led the Celtics to the best record in the league so far this year, while Jokic and the Nuggets have been chugging right along, showing no signs of championship hangover following their 2023 NBA Finals victory.

One group of people who evidently thought that the TD Garden fans were there to see them on Friday were the game's officials, who called a technical foul on Jayson Tatum after he swung on the rim following a dunk over Denver's Peyton Watson. The questionable call, which was not Tatum's first rim hanging violation of this season, drew the ire of sports fans on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Some fans noted that players often hang on the rim an extra beat as a precautionary measure to avoid landing on opposing players on their teammates when they come down.

All he tryna do is not land on somebody — PlaybyPlayBark (@playbyplaybark) January 20, 2024

Others noted the NBA's increasingly sharp eye for this particular violation, as the league has seen an immense uptick in similar technical fouls this year.

They gotta get rid of this rule — richard jefferson with hair (@rjeffersonhair) January 20, 2024

While there is something to be said about sportsmanship, one would be hard-pressed to argue that Jayson Tatum truly meant any ill-intent by his gesture. NBA rims are specifically designed to withstand the massive amounts of pressure imparted on them by players on a nightly basis, and oftentimes, the fans enjoy seeing the players have a little bit of fun and display showmanship.