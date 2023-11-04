Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum surprised kids at Boston Children's Hospital ahead of the NBA In-Season Tournament

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has done plenty of good things on the court this season, as his squad is the last unbeaten team in the NBA. Off the court, Tatum is doing his fair share of good deeds as well.

On Halloween, the 25-year-old visited Boston Children's Hospital and spent some time with patients. He even came in to surprise one of the costumed kids and actually ended up being the startled one:

Celtics star Jayson Tatum stopped by the Boston Children’s Hospital on Halloween to show love to the kids ❤️ (via @BostonChildrens / IG) pic.twitter.com/sof5Duimin — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 4, 2023

The day after his drop-in at the world-renowned children's hospital, Jayson Tatum and the C's took on the Indiana Pacers just a few miles down the road at TD Garden. Boston obliterated the Pacers, winning 144-105 with Tatum scoring 30 points in 27 minutes.

Up next for the Green Team is a quick three-game road trip. The Celtics first take on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, where they'll be without guard Derrick White—who could also be spending time at the hospital for the birth of his second child. Then the C's will head north to Minnesota on Monday, facing the 2-2 Timberwolves. Lastly, the Celtics will go to the City of Brotherly Love on Wednesday to play the rival Philadelphia 76ers, who are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference behind Boston.

Following the three road contests, Boston has its first NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Nets. It'll be tough for the C's to stay undefeated, yet they have the talent and health at present to contend with any team. If they can maintain that good fortune, Boston will continue to be a force to be reckoned with.