It’s hard to know if Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan will be around after this season. And whether Tyjae Spears' hunger will make a difference in helping the team in 2025. But here are two way-too-early 2026 NFL Draft prospects the Tennessee Titans must monitor.

As this season progresses, it will likely become more obvious that the Titans need help at the edge rusher position. The Titans enter the season with Sebastian Joseph-Day, Jeffrey Simmons, Dre’Mont Jones, and Arden Key as their top get-after-the-quarterback guys. That’s not exactly a group of household names.

So it makes sense for the Titans to target a standout edge rusher when the 2026 draft comes around. It’s especially true if they have another high pick, which seems likely.

Titans should monitor Clemson DE T.J. Parker

The Titans figure to be in the top 10 of next year’s draft. And that could put them within shouting distance of the Clemson star.

NFL Draft Buzz has him pegged as a player who should be making a few highlight films as a 2026 rookie.

“The tape doesn't lie: this kid's hand-fighting skills and technical polish will translate immediately against professional tackles,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “He's built to excel in multiple fronts, but watch him feast in an aggressive 4-3 where he can pin his ears back and hunt QBs without overthinking. His natural leverage and savvy approach to setting the edge (make) him a rare three-down rookie who won't need to be hidden on early downs.”

It’s the little things that matter for Parker’s game. He may have the speed flash of others in his neighborhood, but he does the little things so well.

“He manipulates blockers like a five-year veteran, using subtle head fakes and shoulder dips to create attack angles most college rushers never develop,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “His production against double-teams and chip blocks jumps off the film. He stays relentless through contact and keeps his balance when others would crumble. He's shown the same devastating hand techniques that made several of today's top pass rushers millions, just with a sturdier anchor against the run.”

What NFL team wouldn’t like all of that? Truth be told, the Titans might need to have one of the top two or three picks to grab Parker. In fact, ESPN landed Parker at No. 3, according to Matt Miller.

“Not only did the 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior have 11 sacks last season, but he also forced six fumbles,” Miller wrote. “He would be an ideal fit in the Titans' 3-4 base defense thanks to his ability to play in space and rush from multiple alignments. His quickness off the corner is the best in the class when watching last season's tape. While the Titans could use offensive help, Parker is the defensive menace they desire.”

Titans should keep tabs on edge Rueben Bain Jr.

If Parker isn’t available, the University of Miami standout wouldn’t be a bad consolation pick, according to ESPN.

“Bain has 11 sacks in his two college seasons, using his length to create space he can crash through with his trademark power,” Miller wrote. “The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Bain has the build and tools to make an immediate impact from the left edge.”

NFL Draft Buzz said Bain will turn enough heads to be a top-10 pick.

“Watch his tape against Clemson as a freshman,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “The way he dismantled future NFL tackles with a deadly combination of speed, technique, and raw power tells you everything. This isn't just another twitchy edge with potential.

“Bain has the refined hand usage and pass rush plan of a five-year pro already. The raw tools of a double-digit sack artist are plainly visible — just watch how offensive tackles set prematurely against him, terrified of getting beaten around the edge.”

Of course, with the Titans' current roster makeup, edge rusher isn't the only need. And depending on how things play out for the 2025 season, they may want to focus on getting receivers to help the progression of Cam Ward's career. But defense is clearly a more pressing need as things stand right now.