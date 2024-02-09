Will the Celtics be without their star?

The Boston Celtics own the league's best record at 39-12 overall. With just four games remaining until the All-Star break, Jayson Tatum and the C's are set to host the Washington Wizards in TD Garden on Friday night. However, Tatum's status for this game appears to be in question.

As of Friday afternoon, Tatum finds himself listed as questionable to play due to an undisclosed illness. Tatum was added to the Celtics' injury report late Thursday night.

The good news for Boston's All-Star is that he did partake in shootaround ahead of their battle with the Wizards, according to Justin Turpin of WEEI. This offers a sense of optimism that he will be able to play tonight.

In a total of 48 games, Tatum has had yet another spectacular season. Tatum, who was named an All-Star starter representing the Eastern Conference in next weekend's All-Star Game, is averaging 26.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from three-point range. The 25-year-old ranks 11th in the league in scoring and tied for sixth in total points scored with Golden State Warriors two-time MVP Stephen Curry entering the day.

Many talents around the league have been added to the injury report as of late due to an illness that seems to be making its way around from team to team. Tatum is the latest star to land on the injury report with said ailment.

If the Celtics are to be without Tatum in their first game since the trade deadline, Al Horford would likely draw another start alongside big man Kristaps Porzingis. Jrue Holiday, who missed the Celtics' previous game against the Atlanta Hawks, is not listed on the injury report against the Wizards. Newly acquired Xavier Tillman Sr. and Jaden Springer have joined the team in Boston.

Further updates on Tatum's status will be provided throughout the day.