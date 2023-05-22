Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown didn’t hold back in expressing his disappointment after they fell to a 3-0 series deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

When everyone thought that the Celtics would be hungrier in Game 3 in a bid to make the series competitive, the exact opposite happened. Boston didn’t put up a fight at all and got absolutely destroyed. Making matters worse, it’s not even Jimmy Butler who punished them but rather Miami’s supporting cast. Gabe Vincent exploded for 29 points, while Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin added 22 and 18, respectively, off the bench.

It was just a horrendous showing from the Celtics. Brown himself was horrible with 12 points on 6-of-17 shooting–during which he even failed to make any of his triples despite seven attempts. Jayson Tatum was the same, finishing with 14 points on 6-of-18 shooting, including going 1-of-7 from deep.

Credit should be given to the Heat defense for making it hard for the Celtics’ offense. However, Brown admitted that they didn’t help themselves with their lackluster performance.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We can point fingers, but in reality, it’s just embarrassing,” Brown shared of their brutal 128-102 defeat in Miami, per NBA TV.

A lot of things went wrong for the Celtics in Game 3, but in the end, they simply didn’t play to the standards they have for themselves and that the organization set. Considering that they are title contenders with a really deep team, what they showed on Sunday night proved they are not a championship-caliber team.

"We can point fingers, but in reality, it's just embarrassing." Jaylen Brown on the Game 3 loss to the Heat pic.twitter.com/My9r8vsF8n — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 22, 2023

The series is not yet over for the Celtics, but their chances of coming back from a 3-0 deficit is near zero. After all, out of the 149 teams who have gone down to a 3-0 hole in the NBA Playoffs, no one has ever came back to win.