Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat just destroyed the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Sure enough, the whole NBA world is just in utter shock and awe over what they just witnessed. In fact, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, Clint Capela and several other NBA stars couldn’t hide their disbelief over the absolute trashing.

The Celtics only led in the first quarter, albeit for a brief period, when an Al Horford three put them ahead 12-9. After that, it was all Heat until the final buzzer sounded. Miami led by as many as 33 points in the game, and they never looked back after building such an insurmountable lead.

What’s even crazier is that it was not Butler who demolished Boston. Jimmy Buckets finished with 16 points in the game as he was contented with doing other stuff, having recorded eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. Gabe Vincent top-scored the Heat with 29 points, while Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson had 18 and 22 points off the bench.

The Heat have now taken a 3-0 lead in the series, and their NBA peers couldn’t believe it. When everyone thought Jayson Tatum and co. were going to play hungrier, Miami showed that they have another level to take.

“Sweeps is craaaazyy,” Kyle Kuzma wrote, referencing how both the East and West Finals are now at 3-0.

“These Miami boys making themselves a lot of money this summer,” Josh Hart added.

Clint Capela, meanwhile, shared a hilarious conspiracy theory. He claimed that the “Heat were just trolling people all season,” hiding how great they really are just to surprise everyone in the playoffs. Of course the Atlanta Hawks big man doesn’t really believe that and was simply joking, though that could be the only explanation that makes sense considering how good they are playing in the postseason.

“What the Miami Heat have done this playoffs is tough, the underdogs,” Christian Wood shared.

“No media outlets from now on need to slander Miami in the regular season. They must know what their doing,” RJ Hampton furthered.

Jabari Smith Jr. added, “Jimmy out there talking crazy. These playoffs been great. Lol.”

The Heat have certainly made the East Finals interesting. While it’s definitely disappointing to see the Celtics crumble, what the Heat have shown more than made up for it. As what Jimmy Butler and co. have proven, you don’t need a lot of stars to win. You just have to have that hunger and grit to go all out in every game.