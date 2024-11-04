NBA superstar Jayson Tatum, already an early favorite for MVP, may bleed Boston Celtics' green and gold after spending eight seasons with the club, but every player grows up with a favorite player and team. While on the Club 520 Podcast with Jeff Teague, Tatum recalled how he grew up being a Kobe Bryant fan and wanting to play with the Los Angeles Lakers as a kid. However, the Lakers never worked him out before the 2017 NBA Draft.

“I grew up a Kobe fan. I always wanted to play for the Lakers. For them to have the No. 2 pick [in the 2017 NBA Draft], it wasn't even a thought that I was going to get drafted (by them). That was kinda devastating. So, I never worked out for the Lakers. They never came to watch me work out.

It was like a week before the draft, Philly and Boston traded the 3rd and 1st pick. I wanted to go to Phoenix. Phoenix had the fourth pick. Earl Watson was the coach. I went out there, I was looking at houses, the weather was nice. They had a young team. I was like ‘Man, I'm gonna go get to play. Then I remember Coach K was like, ‘Boston wanna have you for a second workout, you should go.'

“I'm like, ‘They just came off the Eastern Conference Finals. They got a veteran team. I'm probably not going to play.' And he was raving about Brad Stevens. ‘Brad is one of the best coaches in the league.' I remember I went up to Boston three days before the draft. I had another workout. The rest is history, and it all worked out.”

The 26-year-old small forward is in his eighth season with the Celtics. Through seven games, he is averaging 30.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals per contest.

6-1 Celtics on hot start toward back-to-back title pursuit

Boston's Jaylen Brown is out for Monday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, but the bigger injury concern is waiting for Kristaps Porzingis' comeback. ESPN insider Shams Charania gave an update last week while on the Pat McAfee Show that the Celtics hope to have him back in December.

“The Celtics are targeting December, from what I’m told, for Kristaps Porzingis and his return,” Charania said. “And there was video I was seeing last night of him warming up before the game. He has not progressed to contact yet, but … he looks really, really good.”

Although the Indiana Pacers dealt Boston's one loss, the toughest team in the East besides the Celtics looks to be the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are off to a 7-0 start. Despite that undefeated start, Brett Siegel continues to have the Celtics as his No. 1 team in the latest ClutchPoints' NBA Power Rankings.

After playing the Hawks on Monday, the Celtics have a short two-game homestead over three days against the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.