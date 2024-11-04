What has transpired over the first two weeks of the 2024-25 NBA season with the Golden State Warriors has been nothing short of astonishing. Obviously, a new feel and energy were expected from the Warriors this season with Klay Thompson and Chris Paul departing, but a 5-1 start to the season with the team ranking among the league's best in both offense and defense was unexpected. That is why the Warriors have been one of the biggest risers early on in the new season on ClutchPoints' weekly NBA Power Rankings.

At the same time, as the Warriors rise, the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers have been at the forefront of headlines for the wrong reasons. Combined, the Bucks and Sixers are 2-9 on the season, as both title-contending teams sit at the very bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

While Milwaukee has been waiting for Khris Middleton to get healthy after undergoing ankle procedures in the offseason, Philadelphia has been anticipating the debuts of Joel Embiid and Paul George. However, the problems these two teams have at the moment run a lot deeper than missing All-Star talent.

Outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the Bucks have really struggled to assert themselves offensively. To make matters worse, this team is giving up an average of 118.7 points per game, the seventh-highest mark in the league. Since taking over on the sidelines last season, Doc Rivers is now 20-28 overall in Milwaukee, including the playoffs.

Although getting Embiid and George back will obviously fix the 76ers dreadful start to the season on offense, this team's overall scoring potential is limited. As a team, the Sixers are shooting just 31.3 percent from the perimeter, 29th in the NBA, and 41.1 percent from the floor, 28th in the NBA. Whereas the Bucks' problems run a lot deeper in terms of chemistry and attitude, many of the 76ers' problems should be fixed, for the most part, with their stars returning.

Two weeks of the 2024-25 NBA season have come and gone, leading to league-wide questions about which teams could potentially assert themselves early on via the Emirates NBA Cup, which begins on Nov. 12. With the Warriors, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, and others thriving early on, this week's edition of the NBA Power Rankings reflects the early favorites for this year's in-season tournament.

Previous 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Week 1 | Preseason

1. Boston Celtics (-)

Record: 6-1 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (W11), at IND (L3), at CHA (W15), at CHA (W10)

Upcoming schedule: at ATL (11/4), vs. GSW (11/6), vs. BKN (11/8), at MIL (11/10)

The first blunder of the season for the defending champions came on the road against the Indiana Pacers. But to be perfectly honest, this is a game that the Boston Celtics probably should've won after they fought back from down 24 points and forced overtime. Unfortunately for Boston, they made just two shots in overtime and saw Pascal Siakam hit one of his six triples in the game with seven seconds left. This was just the fourth time in his career that Siakam had made six shots from three-point range — his first since 2022 with the Toronto Raptors.

A three-point loss on the road against the team they swept in the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals is not enough to push the Celtics off the top spot in the NBA power rankings, despite other teams still being undefeated through two weeks. Maybe the C's should drop for the moment, but this is the best team in basketball, and Payton Pritchard may be emerging as the early favorite for Sixth Man of the Year. In seven games off the bench, Pritchard is averaging 15.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 43.9 percent from three-point range.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

Record: 6-0 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (W12), at POR (W23), at LAC (W13)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ORL (11/4), at DEN (11/6), vs. HOU (11/8), vs. GSW (11/10)

Many would argue that the Oklahoma City Thunder are the best team in the NBA right now over the Celtics. Quite honestly, you could put together a pretty compelling argument here, as the Thunder rank second in points per game differential and they are the only team holding their opponents under an average of 100 points per game at 97.5 points through six games.

Of the eight Thunder players to see at least 100 minutes through two weeks, five of them are shooting at least 45 percent from the floor, and four of them are shooting at least 37 percent from three-point range. Aside from being the best defensive team in the NBA right now, Oklahoma City is also one of the most efficient offensive teams. Chemistry is what sticks out about this group, as the Thunder are still growing, yet they look like a group of multi-year veterans just going through another regular season together. It would be shocking if this team doesn't finish first in the Western Conference again this season.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (+1)

Record: 7-0 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (W6), vs. LAL (W24), vs. ORL (W11), at MIL (W1)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIL (11/4), at NOP (11/6), vs. GSW (11/8), vs. BKN (11/9)

When will the Cleveland Cavaliers start getting the respect they deserve? It seems like the national media only wants to talk about the Celtics and the Thunder, basically pushing the Cavs to the curb with the mindset of, “We need to see more of a sample size first.” A 7-0 start is a pretty good-sized sample to conclude that this team is legitimate and Kenny Atkinson is the early favorite for Coach of the Year. Unlike last season, where Donovan Mitchell was the only constant on offense for the Cavaliers, this team is spreading the ball with ease and finding a ton of success playing through their bigs at any spot on the court.

The frontcourt pairing of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley is finally proving to be the best big-man duo in the league, and they have helped set the tone of attack on offense and defense. Aside from the big names on this roster standing out, Ty Jerome has also held an important role coming off the bench. So far, he has averaged 9.9 points and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from three-point range. Steady play like this behind Mitchell and Darius Garland is exactly what Atkinson and the Cavs needed this season.

4. Phoenix Suns (+2)

Record: 5-1 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (W4), at LAC (W6), vs POR (W6)

Upcoming schedule: vs. PHI (11/4), vs. MIA (11/6), at DAL (11/8), vs. SAC (11/10)

Last season was a major disappointment for the Phoenix Suns, especially since they invested their entire future into winning with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal right now. Unlike their 2-4 start through six games last season, the Suns find themselves 5-1 under Mike Budenholzer early on this year, and this team is surprisingly taking the fight to their opponents on the defensive side of the court. Despite the firepower this team has on offense, the Suns rank sixth in defensive rating. Phoenix is also among the best when it comes to blocking shots and rebounding.

The play of Ryan Dunn early on in his career has certainly been one of the storylines in Phoenix. Dunn, a prospect who many criticized coming out of Virginia due to his low perimeter shooting percentage, has been arguably the most impactful player in the Suns' rotation outside of Durant, Booker, and Beal. Aside from being active on defense and disrupting passing lanes with his length, Dunn has shot 39.3 percent from three-point range while hitting at least three perimeter shots in three of the team's six games to begin the season. Those who passed up on Dunn in this year's draft certainly have regrets given his immediate impact on the wing.

5. Golden State Warriors (+6)

Record: 5-1 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NOP (W18), vs. NOP (W15), at HOU (W6)

Upcoming schedule: at WAS (11/4), at BOS (11/6), at CLE (11/8), at OKC (11/10)

Stephen Curry being sidelined over the Warriors' last three games with a minor ankle injury hasn't seemed to limit this team in any way. In fact. Curry being out has led to others rising up and really playing well for Golden State. Buddy Hield has exceeded expectations as the new Klay Thompson, Moses Moody has proven clear improvements on the wing, and Brandin Podziemski is the new Andre Iguodala type of player for the Warriors because of his do-it-all style of play. Oh, and Curry is expected to return on Monday against the Washington Wizards.

This team is efficient from the perimeter, and they rank among the best offensive teams in the league, like the Celtics and Thunder, despite ranking 22nd in free-throw attempts per game. That proves that the Warriors are simply knocking down shots at a high rate and being able to initiate any of their offensive sets with no problems. The upcoming week is going to be the first challenge of the season for the Warriors, as they will face the top three teams in these NBA power rankings on the road in back-to-back-to-back games.

We will learn very quickly if this team truly has what it takes to contend for another championship when they square off against the Celtics, Thunder, and Cavs.

6. New York Knicks (-3)

Record: 3-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (L6), at MIA (W9), at DET (W30)

Upcoming schedule: at HOU (11/4), at ATL (11/6), vs. MIL (11/8), at IND (11/10)

Whether or not it is safe to say that the New York Knicks are capable of being the team to knock off the Celtics in the Eastern Conference, like many thought during the offseason, is still an open-ended question. Although they have shown flashes of their brilliance, especially in their recent 30-point win over the Detroit Pistons, the Knicks have also shown some flaws when it comes to defending the interior and shooting at an efficient rate.

In order for New York to live up to their potential, Karl-Anthony Towns is going to have to continue to score and rebound at a high rate. He is the key to this team finding the success they're hoping for, as the Knicks will go as far as Towns is able to take them, not Jalen Brunson.

7. Dallas Mavericks (-2)

Record: 4-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (W8), at MIN (W6), vs. HOU (L6), vs. ORL (W23)

Upcoming schedule: vs. IND (11/4), vs. CHI (11/6), vs. PHX (11/8), at DEN (11/10)

Last season, the Dallas Mavericks made the NBA Finals and finished near the top of the NBA power rankings because of their high-powered offense. Now, the script has flipped this season, as Dallas' defense has been what has allowed them to get off to a fast 4-2 start to the season. At the same time, there is still a lot unknown about this year's Mavs team. Both the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz are two offensively challenged teams, and their recent win over the Orlando Magic isn't all as impressive with Paolo Banchero out.

Outside of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Mavs had had trouble finding steady production. Klay Thompson has scored 12 or fewer points in three straight games after scoring at least 18 points in each of his first three games with Dallas, and PJ Washington has also started the year slow, shooting just 26.9 percent from three-point range. For this team to have a shot at getting back to the NBA Finals, others are going to have to shoot the ball at a high rate alongside Doncic and Irving.

8. Los Angeles Lakers (+1)

Record: 4-2 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHX (L4), at CLE (L24), at TOR (W6)

Upcoming schedule: at DET (11/4), at MEM (11/6), vs. PHI (11/8), vs. TOR (11/10)

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their first two losses of the season this past week, yet they have still impressed to this point. JJ Redick has seemed to add a new level of confidence to a team that was ready for the 2023-24 season to end quickly, and the run Anthony Davis has been on to begin the year is incredible. Through the first six games, Davis is averaging 31.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 57.3 percent from the floor. These are MVP-like numbers, which is why the Lakers' big man finds himself on ClutchPoints' MVP rankings.

While all the Bronny James stuff is beginning to grow old, it has certainly added a bigger spotlight on the Lakers. The good news for the organization is that this team has handled the pressure and bright lights thus far, and they look like a team nobody is going to want to play this year. With this said, the Lakers still have some problems on their bench, as Dalton Knecht has been their only source of production in the second unit. Keep an eye on Los Angeles making one or two moves to beef up their supporting cast over the next few months.

9. Minnesota Timberwolves (-2)

Record: 3-3 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (L6), vs. DEN (W3), at SAS (L10)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHA (11/4), at CHI (11/7), vs. POR (11/8), vs. MIA (11/10)

Anthony Edwards has been incredible to begin the season. Aside from scoring and shooting from three-point range at a high rate, Edwards has once again been a two-way menace. As for the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves, this team is certainly different from a year ago since they lack the intensity and energy needed on defense. Last season, Minnesota ranked first in defensive rating and only allowed an average of 106.5 points per game. So far this year, the Timberwolves rank 20th defensively and are allowing 112.5 points per game.

Julius Randle is not a strong defender, and teams have recognized this, which has led to more scoring opportunities at the rim. If you need any proof that teams don't fear Minnesota, just look at Christian Braun's poster dunk over Rudy Gobert from last week. The Timberwolves are going to be in the hunt and likely remain inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings, but this is not the same high-intensity team we saw a year ago make it to the Western Conference Finals.

10. Denver Nuggets (+2)

Record: 3-3 | Last Week's Schedule: at TOR (W2), at BKN (W5), at MIN (L3), vs. UTA (W26)

Upcoming schedule: vs. TOR (11/4), vs. OKC (11/6), vs. MIA (11/8), vs. DAL (11/10)

So many questions surround the Denver Nuggets, as the only reason they were able to get back to .500 on the season was because of Nikola Jokic. This past week, Jokic averaged 30.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game to lead Denver to wins over the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, and Utah Jazz. The sad thing is that it took overtime against the Raptors and Nets for the Nuggets to escape with wins. Overall, this has been a dreaded start to the season for the Nuggets, and they are lucky to be 3-3 at this point.

Outside of Jokic, the Nuggets are a major question mark because they haven't received any steady play. Jamal Murray has struggled to find his shot early on, and he is now out due to a concussion. Although Aaron Gordon has played well at the power forward position, his upside is limited due to his lack of perimeter shooting. Then there is Michael Porter Jr., who was averaging just 13.3 points per game while shooting 29.6 percent from three-point range. The good news for him is that Porter has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games and has increased his percentage from the perimeter to 37.5 percent.

11. Memphis Grizzlies (+3)

Record: 4-3 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (L3), vs. BKN (L13), vs. MIL (W23), at PHI (W17)

Upcoming schedule: at BKN (11/4), vs. LAL (11/6), vs. WAS (11/8), at POR (11/10)

Despite key players like Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart being injured, the Memphis Grizzlies are showing their potential with secondary players like Scotty Pippen Jr., Jay Huff, and Jaylen Wells stepping up. Memphis has a high-powered offense led by Ja Morant that is very tough to stop because of the pace they play with. This team has the potential to be a top-tier threat in the West, especially because of how well they share the basketball. At the same time, the Grizzlies can be prone to turnovers because of how many possessions they look to have. Keep an eye on how the Grizzlies do against the Lakers this week, as this game will be a benchmark for a team right outside of the top 10 in this week's NBA power rankings.

12. Houston Rockets (+8)

Record: 3-3 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAS (W5), at DAL (W6), vs. GSW (L6)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NYK (11/4), vs. SAS (11/6), at OKC (11/8), at DET (11/10)

After trailing by as many as 31 points to the Warriors recently, the Houston Rockets were able to battle back and force overtime. While they still lost this game, Ime Udoka's group has proven that they are resilient and capable of fighting back against great defensive teams. What makes the Rockets a team on the rise and one with the potential to make the playoffs in the West is how they value offensive possessions. Houston is only turning the ball over 11.8 times per game, the second-fewest in the league, and this has led to opportunities to hang around in games they dig a hole in, like their most recent loss to the Warriors.

13. Sacramento Kings (+2)

Record: 3-3 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. POR (W13), at UTA (W17), at ATL (W8), at TOR (L3)

Upcoming schedule: at MIA (11/4), vs. TOR (11/6), vs. LAC (11/8), at PHX (11/10)

The Sacramento Kings have lost three games this season by a combined nine points. Once again, the narrative surrounding this organization revolves around the idea of closing out games and not letting them slip through the cracks, as one or two games could very well be the difference in making the playoffs vs. the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. What is surprising about the Kings so far is that they are only shooting 32.5 percent from three-point range. If they can clean this up, then the Kings will be a dangerous offensive team that can rise into the top 10 of the NBA power rankings. Until then, they will hover around with some good wins and bad losses.

14. Orlando Magic (-6)

Record: 3-4 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. IND (W4), at CHI (L3), at CLE (L11), at DAL (L23)

Upcoming schedule: at OKC (11/4), at IND (11/6), vs. NOP (11/8), vs. WAS (11/10)

Concern has set in for the Orlando Magic entering the month of November because of Paolo Banchero's absence. The All-Star forward is out indefinitely after suffering a torn right oblique, a rare injury for NBA players. It is expected that Banchero will be out through the holiday season with this injury, which is a significant blow to what can be labeled as an offensively challenged Magic team. So far this season, Banchero has accounted for 19 percent of Orlando's total points, which leads to major question marks about where they can get extra production from on their bench. Unfortunately, this is an injury that the Magic may not be able to survive given that they built their team around Banchero and his scoring abilities.

15. Los Angeles Clippers (-5)

Record: 2-4 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. POR (L1), vs. PHX (L6), vs. OKC (L13)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (11/4), vs. PHI (11/6), at SAC (11/8), vs. TOR (11/9)

Last week, the Los Angeles Clippers found themselves as one of the biggest winners of Week 1 in the NBA power rankings. Now, they are back in the middle of the pack due to their three-game losing skid. Defensively, the Clippers are going to continue causing some headaches for teams because of their toughness and gritty play. However, LA has been sloppy on offense as far as taking care of the basketball goes. Not to mention, they have really struggled to knock down perimeter shots in bunches. Norman Powell has been fantastic to start the year for the Clippers, as he is making a strong Most Improved Player case by averaging 25.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting over 50 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three-point range.

16. Chicago Bulls (+8)

Record: 3-3 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (W3), vs. ORL (W3), at BKN (L8)

Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (11/4), at DAL (11/6), vs. MIN (11/7), at ATL (11/9)

Just wait a minute Chicago Bulls fans because the only reason your team is flying up the NBA power rankings this week is due to others dropping down and being more disappointing. It is way too early to say that the Bulls are a playoff team in the East because this team doesn't really have an identity. Billy Donovan's group has stepped up to the challenge defensively, but will this be their calling card throughout the season? If there is anything we can count on, it is for the Bulls to play with pace and look to attack their opponents in transition. A larger sample size is needed in order to start coming to conclusions about who Chicago is going to be this season.

17. Miami Heat (+4)

Record: 3-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (W8), vs. NYK (L9), at WAS (W20)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAC (11/4), at PHX (11/6), at DEN (11/8), at MIN (11/10)

Has anyone told Bam Adebayo that this season has started? The All-Star center had a great showing against the Washington Wizards recently with 32 points and 14 rebounds, but before that, Adebayo was averaging just 11.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 39.5 percent from the floor. Given his two-way play, Adebayo is the key to the Heat finding huge success, not Jimmy Butler. This is simply because we know what to expect from Butler in big moments. The Heat have made it clear that Adebayo is their second-best player, which is why he constantly needs to play like he did against Washington for Miami to rise from mediocre to being a legitimate threat. After all, he was a huge reason why the Heat made it to the 2023 NBA Finals.

18. Indiana Pacers (-)

Record: 2-4 | Last Week's Schedule: at ORL (L4), vs. BOS (W3), at NOP (L7)

Upcoming schedule: at DAL (11/4), vs. ORL (11/6), at CHA (11/8), vs. NYK (11/10)

If there was one team set up to regress from last season to this season, it was the Indiana Pacers because they don't look to play defense and they simply force unnecessary shots on offense just to add to their possessions count. Well, this has been the case for the Pacers thus far, as a win over the Celtics was overshadowed this past week by losses to the Magic and a tough road loss to a New Orleans Pelicans team without Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, and CJ McCollum. At some point, the Pacers are going to have to lock in on defense and force bad shots late in games. Otherwise, they are doomed to drop in the NBA power rankings.

19. San Antonio Spurs (-)

Record: 3-3 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (L5), at OKC (L12), at UTA (W18), vs. MIN (W10)

Upcoming schedule: at LAC (11/4), at HOU (11/6), vs. POR (11/7), vs. UTA (11/9)

A recent 10-point win over the Timberwolves may be that inflection point for the San Antonio Spurs to change their recent misfortunes and truly become a threat in the Western Conference. Aside from Victor Wembanyama's brilliance, the Spurs as a whole are locking in defensively and forcing their opponents into tough, contested shots. Recently, it was announced that legendary head coach Gregg Popovich will be out indefinitely after a health scare, so assistant Mitch Johnson will serve as the acting head coach in San Antonio moving forward.

20. New Orleans Pelicans (-2)

Record: 3-4 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (L18), at GSW (L15), vs. IND (W7), vs. ATL (L15)

Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (11/4), vs. CLE (11/6), at ORL (11/8)

The Pelicans are without Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III due to injuries. It is worth mentioning that Zion Williamson has a minor hamstring issue as well, as he missed the team's last game against the Atlanta Hawks. There is only so much the Pelicans can do without their top players, resulting in them becoming a team dropping in the NBA power rankings. The key to the Pelicans achieving something this season, other than getting healthy, will be rookie Yves Missi stepping up at center. Due to his athletic abilities on offense and defense, Missi could unlock new energy for this group when at full strength.

21. Milwaukee Bucks (-8)

Record: 1-5 | Last Week's Schedule: at BOS (L11), at MEM (L23), vs. CLE (L1)

Upcoming schedule: at CLE (11/4), vs. UTA (11/7), at NYK (11/8), vs. BOS (11/10)

The panic meter is as far in the red territory as it could be for the Milwaukee Bucks. No team in the league needs a big win more than the Bucks right now, simply to silence all of the doubters out there and all the rumors suggesting that Giannis could ask for a trade. Frustrations are mounting in Milwaukee right now, and the Bucks may very well be a few more losing weeks away from making drastic changes. Opportunity presents itself for one of the worst offensive and defensive teams in the league this week with games against Cleveland, New York, and Boston. From a confidence standpoint, the Bucks must win two of these three games to prove that their 1-5 start to the year is a fluke.

22. Philadelphia 76ers (-6)

Record: 1-4 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (L10), vs. MEM (L17)

Upcoming schedule: at PHX (11/4), at LAC (11/6), at LAL (11/8), vs. CHA (11/10)

At this point, Philadelphia just needs Embiid and George on the court. The good news is that George will be making his season debut for the Sixers on Monday in the desert against Phoenix. Unfortunately, Embiid's timeline is still unknown, and the team has given little details as to when the MVP will make his season debut. Outside of Tyrese Maxey, nobody is scoring for the 76ers, who are also struggling to keep their opponents out of the paint defensively. George and Embiid will help, but the big question revolving around the Sixers and their chances of contending for a title is whether they have the secondary offensive talent needed to keep up with the best of the best in the East.

23. Charlotte Hornets (-)

Record: 2-4 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (W5), vs. BOS (L15), vs. BOS (L10)

Upcoming schedule: at MIN (11/4), vs. DET (11/6), vs. IND (11/8), at PHI (11/10)

As far as energy goes, the Charlotte Hornets may be the best team in the league when it comes to this category. The Hornets are a lot of fun to watch because of how they move the ball and never give up on an offensive possession. This group crashed the offensive glass, and LaMelo Ball is looking like an All-Star again since he is healthy. The next step for Charlotte will be figuring things out defensively and using both their length and athleticism to keep opponents out of the paint. If this can be achieved, then the Hornets will be a team to keep tabs on as a possible playoff team in the East.

24. Atlanta Hawks (-2)

Record: 3-4 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. vs. WAS (L2), at WAS (L13), vs. SAC (L8), at NOP (W15)

Upcoming schedule: vs. BOS (11/4), vs. NYK (11/6), at DET (11/8), vs. CHI (11/9)

At 3-4 on the season, it is hard to rank the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA power rankings right now because of all the inconsistencies that exist. Any team in the league is capable of scoring 110 or more points against the Hawks right now due to their terrible defensive numbers, and this group has yet to form their true identity outside of Trae Young and Jalen Johnson scoring on offense. How the Hawks fare against the Celtics, Knicks, and Bulls will shed some light on their potential this season.

25. Brooklyn Nets (+1)

Record: 3-4 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (L5), at MEM (W13), vs. CHI (W8), vs. DET (L14)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (11/4), at BOS (11/8), at CLE (11/9)

Due to their length, the Brooklyn Nets will be a team that sprouts some surprising upsets this season. Other than that, the Nets are a team rebuilding and looking ahead to the future. Cam Thomas is certainly making a strong case for being a long-term building block, as he is averaging 26.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the floor on roughly 20 shot attempts per game. What is surprising about the Nets is that they aren't utilizing Nic Claxton as much this season after rewarding him with a four-year, $100 million deal in the offseason. Could Claxton possibly be a trade candidate with Ben Simmons being Brooklyn's starting center?

26. Portland Trail Blazers (-1)

Record: 2-5 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAC (L13), at LAC (W1), vs. OKC (L23), at PHX (L16)

Upcoming schedule: at NOP (11/4), at SAS (11/7), at MIN (11/8), vs. MEM (11/10)

Expectations continue to be low for the Portland Trail Blazers, a team that has two wins on the season because of getting hot from three-point range and hitting timely free throws. The Blazers just aren't a great team, which is why they are among the bottom five in the NBA power rankings. Offensively, there is now flow to Portland right now, and it seems like a matter of time before they will be ready to turn the backcourt over the Scoot Henderson, leaving Anfernee Simons' future up in the air.

27. Washington Wizards (+3)

Record: 2-3 | Last Week's Schedule: at ATL (W2), vs. ATL (W13), vs. MIA (L20)

Upcoming schedule: vs. GSW (11/4), at MEM (11/8), at ORL (11/10)

Believe it or not, the Washington Wizards have been pretty competitive this season. The Wizards gave the Celtics everything they had early on this year, and back-to-back wins over an offensive-minded Hawks team are certainty a step in the right direction for Washington. Bilal Coulibaly is really playing well for the Wizards in his second season, as the French forward is averaging 19.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 47.6 percent from three-point range. There is a good chance that by the time the 2024-25 season is over, Coulibaly will make it clear that he is this organization's star for many years to come.

28. Toronto Raptors (-1)

Record: 2-5 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (L2), at CHA (L5), vs. LAL (L6), vs. SAC (W3)

Upcoming schedule: at DEN (11/4), at SAC (11/6), at LAC (11/9), at LAL (11/10)

Once again, the Toronto Raptors dwell near the bottom of the NBA power rankings due to their awful defensive metrics. Essentially, Toronto's defense is like a revolving door because anyone can show up and leave with a career night scoring the basketball right now. On offense, Gradey Dick has been great for the Raptors, as the second-year shooting guard is averaging 21.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 37.3 percent from three-point range. Dick has stepped up in the absences of Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes. Unfortunately, Barnes is out indefinitely with an orbital fracture, leaving Toronto with little room to improve.

29. Detroit Pistons (-1)

Record: 2-5 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (L8), at PHI (W10), vs. NYK (L30), at BKN (W14)

Upcoming schedule: vs. LAL (11/4), at CHA (11/6), vs. ATL (11/8), vs. HOU (11/10)

Although they have yet to win at home, the Detroit Pistons picked up two road wins over Philadelphia and Brooklyn this past week. Cade Cunningham continues to prove that he is an All-Star talent, and Jaden Ivey is beginning to find a lot of success under JB Bickerstaff's guidance. The important factor that is trending in the right direction right now for Bickerstaff and the Pistons is that they look a lot more active and energetic defensively than they did a season ago. Perhaps this could be the start of something in Detroit.

30. Utah Jazz (-1)

Record: 0-6 | Last Week's Schedule: at DAL (L8), vs. SAC (L17), vs. SAS (L18), at DEN (L26)

Upcoming schedule: at CHI (11/4), at MIL (11/7), at SAS (11/9)

Only one team has yet to win a game this season, and that would be the Utah Jazz, who reside at the bottom of the NBA power rankings. Just six games into the year, the Jazz are in full-blown tanking mode and ready to be the ultimate sellers at the trade deadline. Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen are already sitting out games with minor injuries, and Taylor Hendricks is out for the season after suffering a broken leg. The Jazz will be making moves before we know it, but don't expect Utah to fully hit the reset button and start fresh. This is a team that wants to win with Markkanen, which is why after selling veterans on this roster, the Jazz will be looking to hit the trade market for a big name.