Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is going to be a Hall of Famer one day. Tatum has been setting records and already has one NBA championship to his name. Jayson Tatum came into the Celtics' game against the Golden State Warriors only three, three-point shots away from passing former NBA star Baron Davis on the all-time list.

Although the Celtics lost to the Warriors, Jayson Tatum knocked down five of his ten attempts from three-point range to move past Davis at No. 64 on the all-time list. Following the accomplishment, Tatum acknowledged Davis on social media with a simple shoutout of, “S/O BD.”

Tatum finished the game against the Celtics with 32 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot. He shot 10-of-20 from the field and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line.

In total, Tatum has 1334 made three-point shots. He's got 38 made three-point shots on the season so far on 103 attempts giving him a shooting percentage of 36.9 percent. The most number of threes he's hit in a single season is the 240 he knocked down during 2022-23

Jayson Tatum has Celtics contenders again

Coming into the 2024-25 season, many had the Celtics as the favorites to repeat as NBA champions. It's easy to see why as the team is relatively the exact same as last year. While they do have numerous options on the team, Tatum is first and foremost.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Tatum has blossomed into a legitimate franchise cornerstone. This season, he's appeared in all nine of the Celtics' games at a little over 34 minutes per game.

He's been averaging 30.2 points, 7.0 rebounds. 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 48.3 percent shooting from the field, 36.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His points per game is a career high.

The Celtics' star finally broke through last season, helping lead the franchise to their 18th title. The Celtics had reached the NBA Finals in 2022, but lost in six games to the Warriors. They reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season, but lost in seven games to the Miami Heat after falling behind 0-3 in the series.

During last year's title run for the Celtics, Tatum averaged 25.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 42.7 percent shooting from the field, 28.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 86.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He was a part of Team USA's gold medal wining squad during the 2024 Olympics, but didn't play much in a bench role.