With their backs up against the wall and facing elimination, the Boston Celtics came away with a massive 95-86 Game 6 road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers to keep their season alive. He may not have had his best game ever, but Jayson Tatum stepped up when it mattered most for the Celtics, scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter to send things back to Boston for one final game in this Eastern Conference Semifinals series.

Entering the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game in Philadelphia, Tatum had just three points on 1-13 shooting from the floor. In the final 12 minutes of the game though, the All-NBA First Team forward shot 4-8 from the floor with all four of his made shots coming from behind the three-point line. These were four massive perimeter shots for Boston and Tatum made Celtics’ history with the fourth and final dagger three he took at the end of Game 6.

For his career, Tatum has now made 207 three-pointers in the playoffs, passing Hall of Famer Ray Allen for second on the Celtics All-Time Playoffs three pointers list, according to NBA History. Making the playoffs in five different seasons with Boston, Allen knocked down a total of 206 three-pointers.

If the Celtics can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and possibly to the 2023 NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum will have a chance to pass Paul Pierce for the top spot on this list.

For the vast majority of this game, Tatum struggled to get anything going on the offensive-end of the floor. The Sixers did a fantastic job of limiting his opportunities and Tatum could not get any of his shots to drop, leading to some major frustration from the All-Star. However, knowing that the season was on the line, Tatum stepped up in the fourth quarter of Game 6 and actually outscored the 76ers 16-13 by himself in the quarter to lift the Celtics to a win.

Boston and Philadelphia will now play in a Game 7 against one another for the eighth time in their playoff history, the most in league history. This game will be played at TD Garden in Boston on Sunday.