Jayson Tatum delivered the game-tying slam for the Boston Celtics against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, but he couldn’t be happy about it. Not after he thought he was fouled as he dunked the ball home.

With just 10 seconds left on the clock and the Celtics trailing the Cavs 107-105, Tatum didn’t waste any time. He quickly got the ball and muscled his way to the basket, leaving his defender in the dust. Jarrett Allen tried to block the Boston forward, but his effort only caused him to be on the wrong end of a poster slam.

Anyone would be celebrating or be hyped up after such a crucial dunk, but not Tatum. After he tied things up, he quickly raised his arms in confusion and looked at the referees, seemingly hoping a foul would be called.

JAYSON TATUM WITH MONSTER JAM TO TIE THE GAME 💥pic.twitter.com/ynwWQb0Au0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 3, 2022

It’s easy to see why Jayson Tatum was frustrated, though. A foul at that point would have given them the opportunity to take the lead and win the game. Considering that the match went into overtime and they ended up losing by one point, a freebie would have made a ton of difference.

While it’s not clear on video replays where and when Tatum was fouled exactly, it’s obvious Tatum felt there should have been a whistle. Maybe the NBA’s Last 2 Minute report will give more clarity on that–though that wouldn’t be able to change the results of the contest.