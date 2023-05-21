Jason Patt started as an editor at ClutchPoints in 2018 and became the head of the editorial team in 2022. He also co-hosts Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast for the Blue Wire Network.

The Boston Celtics have been surprisingly mortal at home in the playoffs during their last two postseason runs. The Celtics now sit at 10-11 at TD Garden in the last two playoffs after losing Games 1 and 2 to the Miami Heat in these Eastern Conference Finals. However, Boston reached the NBA Finals last season and is back in the Eastern Conference Finals this season because of its prowess on the road.

The Celtics are 12-6 away from TD Garden in these last two playoffs, with several high-stakes victories on their resume. Jayson Tatum was asked why Boston has been so good on the road and offered up a simple answer, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

“We’ve had no other choice,” Tatum said.

Last season, the Celtics won a Game 6 on the road with their backs against the wall vs. the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round. In the Eastern Conference Finals, Boston beat the Heat in a Game 7 in Miami and won three road games in that series. They won Game 1 of the NBA Finals on the road against the Golden State Warriors before losing in six games.

This season, the Celtics pulled out a must-win road Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers in Round 2 before a dominant Game 7 home win. Now after losing the first two home games of the Eastern Conference Finals, Boston will need to win at least two road games in order to make a comeback in this series.

Given their resiliency, we should not count this Celtics team out. It wouldn’t be the biggest surprise to see them win both Games 3 and 4 in Miami, but Jimmy Butler and Co. will have something to say about this as they look to take full command of this series in Sunday’s Game 3.