The Boston Celtics are stockpiling draft picks this offseason, and it's reportedly because they have something up their sleeves.

Since draft night, the C's have nabbed seven future second-round picks (and one first-rounder) via trades in the draft and deals that shipped off Marcus Smart and Grant Williams. While some might be puzzled why a squad that's trying to win now is stashing picks, another big move could still be on the horizon for Boston.

“This [draft] capital will eventually serve as currency in a larger deal, with the Celtics well-positioned for a seismic strike,” reports Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

Before fans get too excited, this move might not be coming immediately, and it probably has nothing to do with Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard. Even though Lillard is on the market since requesting a trade last week, the Celtics are not targeting him.

“Things can change suddenly, of course. Maybe Boston gets pulled in as a third team in a deal,” he stated. “But the Celtics are not pursuing the Trail Blazers star.”

So, where might these picks be headed? Or better yet, who are they going to bring in?

In recent years, draft picks have generally been thrown around for players who aren't superstars. Just last summer, center Rudy Gobert was acquired by the Minnesota Timberwolves for four first-round picks and multiple role players. In February, the Milwaukee Bucks gave up five second-round picks for veteran Jae Crowder–who's ironically only played 22 games for them.

Essentially, all of these picks likely can't land Lillard even if the C's wanted him. However, they do allow for some maneuvering around the luxury tax and could be saved for next season's trade deadline. At best, Boston's surplus of picks could yield an additional impact player off the bench.

Luckily enough, the Celtics have a lot of talent and arguably aren't missing another star. With Jayson Tatum, (presumably) Jaylen Brown and newly-acquired center Kristaps Porziņģis, the C's have impressive stars to build around. Who that missing piece is remains to be seen, but at the very least, Stevens and the front office have the draft capital to make another move down the road.