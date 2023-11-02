Jayson Tatum visited a Boston area high school and had inspiring thoughts for the students there as administrators looked on.

The Celtics have jumped out to a 3-0 record including two road wins so far on the NBA season. The Celtics' stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have held down the fort, flanked by support from Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday among others.

The Cetlics' forward Tatum revealed his take on Cooper Flagg's college basketball decision recently. Porzingis dropped a bold claim after his scorching start for the Celtics.

Students swarmed the former Duke Blue Devil and current Celtics star at the school as he shared words of wisdom.

"Whatever your dream is, it starts here. I listened when I was in class, I listened to my teachers, I listened to my mom." Jayson Tatum pulled up to surprise students at a high school in Boston 🙌 (via jessicahpierre / IG) pic.twitter.com/IvO2gkcKBQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 1, 2023

The Celtics have watched Tatum get off to a blistering start so far this season. The Celtics forward is averaged 29.7 points per game along with 8.3 rebounds.

He has averaged five points more per game than fellow star Jaylen Brown, who checks in at 24.7 points per game so far for Coach Joe Mazzulla's team.

Porzingis has rebounded from several injury-plagued years to average 20.7 points per game along with nearly eight rebounds per game. Three-point ace Derrick White is averaging 15 points per game while Jrue Holiday is focusing on playing his usual smothering defense at the shoot guard position. Holiday is averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Celtics.

The Celtics' formidable lineup of wing players, guards and big men has them pegged as a dark horse NBA Finals candidate for 2023-2024. Mazzulla's team is one of the most balanced in the league, but a better playoff performance is needed against a new battery of challengers in an Eastern Conference that has suddenly become loaded with talent.