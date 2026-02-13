As Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase had been arrested for his alleged part in gambling activities, more information has attached more accusations that he's rigged pitches in playoff games. With the Guardians pitcher in Clase allegedly rigging games, the information has now stemmed to the postseason, where even coded language was used.

According to Mike Vorkunov and Zack Meisel of The Athletic, court documents “allege Clase engaged in an illegal sports gambling scheme during the 2024 postseason.”

“Federal prosecutors unveiled further evidence of what they say were attempts by Clase to rig pitches to benefit gamblers,” The Athletic wrote. “Clase discussed his plans with words like rooster and chicken to try to shroud them, according to text messages revealed in a new indictment Friday.”

One game that was highlighted was on Oct. 5, 2024, in Cleveland's Game 1 win over the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS, where Clase is said to have rigged a pitch to help betters in prop bets. Some texts with Clase involve code words, involving a “rooster,” as read below:

“Throw a rock at the first rooster in today’s fight,” one of the texts to Clase read.

“Yes, of course, that’s an easy toss to that rooster,” Clase responded, then said he would throw it “low.”

Talkin' Baseball on X, formerly Twitter, would pull up every pitch Clase threw, with the first being one that people have been pointing to as the pitch in question, having been low.

Every Emmanuel Clase pitch from Game 1 of the 2024 ALDS against Detroit, where he is alleged to have thrown a rigged pitch https://t.co/BAVvBpDdq8 pic.twitter.com/3l5FYW9LGS — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 13, 2026

Guardians' Emmanuel Clase is “innocent” of allegations, per his lawyer

As the conversation around the Guardians and Clase will continue, there's no denying that more has and will be uncovered as time goes on. His lawyer, Michael Ferrara, says that Clase is “innocent.”

“Emmanuel Clase is innocent and denies all allegations in the superseding indictment,” Ferrara said, via The Athletic. “While we remain disappointed in the flawed views of the evidence and rush to judgment that led to these charges, we look forward to clearing his name at trial, where the full facts and circumstances of the case will be revealed.”

Consequently, it remains to be seen the extent of Clase's punishments.