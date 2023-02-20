Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was forced to sit out the second half of Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game due to a hand injury, leaving the two teams without their captains after Giannis Antetokounmpo played less than a minute due to his current wrist issue.

Sure enough, the rather surprising development shocked plenty of fans, who were hoping James could at least stay given Antetokounmpo’s injury. Unfortunately, LeBron reportedly hit his hand on the rim and had to be sidelined.

LeBron James is OUT for the rest of the All-Star Game due to a hand injury, per the TNT broadcast.pic.twitter.com/jZ43AYwoci — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

It appears James’ injury isn’t that serious and his exit is more of a precautionary measure, though that only fueled the frustrations of fans even more.

“These sports leagues and players can just make up whatever they want. There needs to be a governing body for sports betting companies and leagues. There are no police. It’s anarchy,” one commenter wrote.

Another one said, “LeBron James out for the second half of the NBA All-Star game with a hand injury, hope your happy Skip Bayless, you jinx!!!”

“Idk I’m like meh now that Giannis and LeBron are out,” a third Twitter user shared.

Here are several other reactions to James and Antetokounmpo’s sitting out a huge chunk of the NBA All-Star Game:

Im turning this shit off 😩😭 https://t.co/1ncvtmlPb8 — Sam (@Suhneekahh) February 20, 2023

Both All-Star Game Captains are now OUT with hand injuries LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play the next half pic.twitter.com/RYn5ZrkOXS — NøTailedBeast 🥇 (@_notailedbeast) February 20, 2023

The disappointment of fans is natural and expected, though. Both Giannis and LeBron got the most votes during the All-Star voting, so there are many people looking forward to seeing them actually play. In the end, we only got to see a few minutes of them in action.

Of course no one can blame them for choosing their health over the All-Star festivities, but it doesn’t make it less frustrating for fans and supporters who tuned in to watch them.