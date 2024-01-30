The verdict is in, and Jayson Tatum is one of the most popular players in the NBA

With the first half of the 2023-24 NBA season in the books, that meant it was time for NBAStore.com to put out their annual “Top-Selling Jerseys” list. Each year, this list provides a somewhat accurate snapshot of who matters most in a given NBA season. Of course, it's not always perfect — the love affair with LaMelo Ball continues to baffle me, and it makes me so angry that the best basketball player alive is one spot behind him on the list… but hey, I digress — but it's always worth scoping out.

At the halfway point of the season, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has climbed up to number two on the top-selling jerseys list, the highest he's ever placed on the semi-annual list. Tatum took to Twitter to offer a humble reaction to his placement on the list.

Wow this is crazy to me https://t.co/9vt2ltz3Rz — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 30, 2024

Jayson Tatum may find this to be crazy, but it makes perfect sense to me. The 25-year-old Tatum is an ascending star who continues to improve his game each and every year. This year, at least at this point in time, you could make a case that Tatum qualifies as the best player on the best team in the league. It helps too that he plays for one of the marquee franchises in all of professional sports.

Tatum is averaging 26.9 points on 47/36/81 shooting splits with 8.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game to boot for a Boston Celtics team that at 36-11 has the best record in the NBA. Just a week ago, Tatum was announced as a starter in the All-Star Game, marking his fourth NBA All-Star game appearance.

As far as the rest of the list goes, there aren't too many huge surprises, aside from Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid both sitting on the outside of the top ten. Young ascending point guards Jalen Brunson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Tyrese Haliburton all missing the cut is a moderate surprise, especially Brunson, who is quickly positioning himself as one of the most beloved Knicks of the 21st century.