Stephen Curry produced an all-time moment when the Golden State Warriors needed him most in their trilling 132-126 overtime win over the Boston Celtics, and the internet reacted accordingly.

Golden State led by one with 16 seconds remaining in the extra session when Curry's tough, off-balance layup attempt caromed off the backboard. Chris Paul, the smallest player on the floor, corralled the ensuing offensive board and was immediately harassed by Al Horford and Jrue Holiday. That's when he saw a re-located Curry calling for the ball on the weak-side wing.

Pass. Catch. Splash.

Would you expect anything less from the pair of future Hall-of-Fame point guards in that scenario? Curry's perfect rainbow of a triple put Golden State up two possessions against Boston with 11 seconds left, effectively sealing the Dubs' best win of a tumultuous 2023-24 with his iconic “night-night” celebration.

NBA Twitter savored the moment for all it was worth and more.

Even Curry's fellow NBA luminaries couldn't believe what they saw. Some had love for Paul, too.

Making the moment even sweet for Curry and the Warriors? The victory marks their third straight, a much-needed winning streak after losing Draymond Green to indefinite suspension and falling to a season-worst four games below .500. Curry's instant-classic triple came the game after he failed to make a three-pointer for the first time in 268 games.

No one will forget this moment for Golden State. If the Dubs continue righting the ship going forward, though, just be sure remember Tuesday's game as the turning point of a rescued season as much for Stephen Curry's singular crunch-time magic.