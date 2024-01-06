Joe Mazzulla revealed that before taking over Boston Celtics head coaching duties, he almost received the same role with the Utah Jazz.

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics routed the Utah Jazz, 126-97. This was nothing out of the ordinary for the 2023-24 C's, however, the personnel for this game could've looked very different if not for one interview question.

Following the blowout win, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla revealed that he could've been on the Utah Jazz sidelines if the hiring process went better, per NBC Sports Boston.

“I kinda felt like going into that interview they asked me a particular question that I wasn't quite ready to answer,” Mazzulla recalled. “And it was like, ‘Do you think at a young age you can run an organization?' And I knew I could, but I didn't give off the answer that I needed to give to get the job.”

To fill their head coaching vacancy in the summer of 2022, the Jazz went with Will Hardy, another Celtics assistant coach. Although it didn't work out for Mazzulla in Utah, it might've been a blessing in disguise for the New England native. Just days before the 2022-23 season, head coach Ime Udoka was suspended by the Celtics and Mazzulla was then named the interim head coach.

Joe Mazzulla ultimately became the Celtics head coach

Before Mazzulla's first year as head coach was over, his interim label was removed and he became the permanent skipper. According to him, the missed opportunity with the Jazz helped him prepare to lead the Celtics.

“Going through that process helped me articulate my strengths and what I think I can do,” he said. “It was a good process to have to go through.”

In his first full year as the Celtics head coach, Mazzulla has led his talented team to an NBA-best 27-7 record. That impressive total has put the C's in first place in the Eastern Conference and 2.5 games ahead of the second-place Milwaukee Bucks.

More challenges will come for Mazzulla this month, as his squad has five games in a row against teams above .500. Up first are the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, who defeated the Celtics the last time they met in the In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals.