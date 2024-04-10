Jrue Holiday is going to be with the Boston Celtics for four more years after he and the Atlantic division franchise agreed to a huge contract extension, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN Wednesday night.
“BREAKING: After arriving in a blockbuster offseason trade, Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday has agreed on a four-year, $135 million contract extension, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN.”
Holiday, who will be turning 34 in June, has been a terrific weapon for the powerful Celtics, who will finish the 2023-24 NBA regular season with the best record in the entire league. The news of his agreement with Boston comes also just after the Celtics lost to one of Holiday's former team, the Milwaukee Bucks, on Tuesday on the road 104-91.
It is also reported by Wojnarowski that Holiday is not picking up his player option in the 2024-25 NBA season that's worth $37.365 million. Thanks to Holiday's extension, the Celtics also get a significant cap relief that should go a long way in keeping the band together, particularly the team's core of Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jaylen Brown.
“Holiday is declining his $37.3M player option for 2024-2025 to sign a long-term deal that’ll take him through the 2027-2028 season. Holiday’s extension saves the Celtics several million on the cap next year and aids in keeping together a talented and expensive core,” Woj wrote.
Holiday joined the Celtics just before the start of the 2023-24 NBA campaign via a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, who got big man Robert Williams III, former Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year winner Malcolm Brogdon, a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft (via the Golden State Warriors), and an unprotected first-round pick in 2029. Holiday spent just days with the Portland, as it was only a stopover for the veteran guard following his trade to the Blazers by the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team transaction that also involved the Phoenix Suns. It's the same trade that landed the Bucks Damian Lillard.
Holiday has been a solid addition to an already-stacked Celtics squad. In his first 68 games in Boston uniform, the former UCLA Bruins star, who was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers 17th overall in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft, has averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and posting a career-high 59.8 true shooting percentage.
Although he is not putting up gaudy numbers for the Celtics, he doesn't really need to, with Tatum, Brown, and Porzingis around him. But Boston is definitely counting on the two-time NBA All-Star and three-team NBA All-Defensive First Team member to be an even more valuable asset in the playoffs, someone who can help them get over the hump in the postseason and deliver a Larry O'Brien Trophy to Beantown for the first time since 2008.
Social media reacts to Jrue Holiday's extension deal with the Celtics
“Brad Stevens hasn’t made many mistakes, I believe this will age well,” posted @CelticsGRD on X (formerly Twitter).
“Prob won’t be worth it in 2 years but they have a window u gotta take it and not risk him leaving,” said @lucrodontmiss.
“Celtics gunna be a problem for years to come smh,” chimed in @TechPalsTalk.
“Brad Stevens has turned Kemba Walker, Moses Brown, Josh Richardson, Aaron Nesmith, Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams……Into Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, 4 first round picks, and 4 second round picks. Absolutely genius,” shared @CelticsUnite18.
