Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday is new to the city of Boston, yet he's already shown respect to the Beantown legends who came before him. After getting traded to the Celtics this offseason, Holiday was in need of a new number.

On the Milwaukee Bucks, he wore No. 21, but like many numbers in Boston's storied history, that was already retired. Instead, Holiday opted for No. 4, which also has plenty of fond memories connected with it.

Celtics fan-favorite Isaiah Thomas rocked that jersey during his three seasons in Boston. While injuries derailed his NBA career, he's remembered as one of the most electrifying players to don the green due to his clutch shot-making and incredible postseason performances. Before Holiday decided to bring back No. 4, he reportedly checked in with Thomas, via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe.

“[Holiday] said he reached out to Isaiah before choosing the number,” Washburn wrote.

Thomas wasn't the only inspiration behind Holiday's choice though. Apparently, he wanted No. 4 because of his family as well.

“Jrue Holiday said he chose No. 4 because of he and his three siblings (4),” Washburn reported.

Between the four of them, there's a lot of basketball in the Holiday family. Lauren Holiday played college ball at UCLA, Justin Holiday recently joined the Denver Nuggets, and Aaron Holiday just signed with the Houston Rockets.

Picking a number isn't the most important choice an NBA player will make, but Holiday's decision will certainly win favor with Celtics fans. Losing point guard Marcus Smart and other popular former Celtics this summer is tough, however, Holiday is already doing his best to prove that he's a worthy replacement.