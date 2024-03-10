Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum is getting a powerful message from one of the other greats in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant gave Taytum a signed jersey, with a concise message on it.
Kevin Durant gave Jayson Tatum a signed jersey post-game, via Tatum’s snap story:
“One of the greats. Keep cookin.” pic.twitter.com/IXfoayOysb
— Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) March 10, 2024
“One of the greats. Keep cookin,'” Durant wrote.
The Celtics knocked off the Suns on Saturday night, 117-107. Durant signed the jersey for Tatum after the game. Tatum finished the battle with 29 points and 10 rebounds, in yet another impressive performance. He led the Celtics in scoring, while Jaylen Brown helped out with 27 points.
Durant also put on a show, finishing with 45 points and 10 rebounds in a losing effort. Durant has had to carry the Suns for a good amount of the season, as Bradley Beal and Devin Booker have been in and out of the lineup with injuries throughout the campaign. It surely seems that Durant is cooking quite a bit, too, as he moves up the NBA career scoring list.
Tatum and Durant have a lot in common. The two players each started in this year's All-Star game, for the East and West, respectively. Both players are playing key roles on their respective teams. The two are leading their clubs in scoring. Durant is averaging 28 points a game this year for the Suns, while Tatum is averaging 27 for the Celtics.
Tatum has owned Durant lately in terms of how their teams have performed on the floor. Tatum has won seven straight matchups against Durant.
It's been a long time since Kevin Durant won against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.
Last time he won:
🏀 He was teammates with James Harden
🏀 Russell Westbrook was running with LeBron James and the Lakers
🏀 Ben Simmons was still a major piece of the Process
🏀 Wemby was… pic.twitter.com/nSrT3Y96dv
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 10, 2024
The Celtics will try and keep that momentum going, as the team next plays at Portland on Monday. The Suns next play at Cleveland on the same day.