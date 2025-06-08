Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz had a surprising answer when he was asked what it would mean for the Colorado Rockies to break Chicago's loss record from last year. The White Sox lost 121 games in 2024, and the Rockies could lose even more than that this year.

“I hope they don’t break the record,” Getz said, per USA TODAY. “I don’t wish that upon anyone. I really don’t.”

The Rockies look like they might be even worse than last year's Chicago team. Colorado is dead last in the National League West, with the worst overall record in baseball. The Rockies are 12-52 on the year.

It took Colorado until June to win a series this season. They were able to sweep the Miami Marlins in recent days.

Getz says he wants the Rockies to turn things around, and avoid a campaign with at least 122 losses. Colorado is on track to lose more than 130 contests this campaign.

“You’d hate to see it, you really would,” Getz added. “It’s so grueling. You know how much it hurts and don’t wish on anyone.

“That’s not something, that I think, is good for anyone.”

The White Sox aren't doing much better this season, as the club has a 22-43 record.

The White Sox are having another difficult year

Chicago looks destined for their third consecutive 100 loss season. Although the team has a new manager this year in Will Venable, it isn't leading to victories.

Chicago's players understand how frustrating it is to lose. They are echoing the feelings of their general manager, when it comes to the Rockies.

“No one wants to see that,” White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi said. “You don’t feel for guys while you’re playing, but off the field you do. I know they’re in a pretty tough division, but there’s still a lot of games left. I hope they don’t lose that many games.”

The White Sox's struggles are leading the team to entertain offers for young star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. Robert has a ton of trade interest, with the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies among his suitors. The New York Mets are also staying involved, as Robert has a friendship with Juan Soto.

Time will tell if the Rockies break Chicago's loss record.