As the offseason continues, people still do not know the temperature on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, and there may not be an update anytime soon. No matter how many trade rumors come out of teams putting a package together to trade for the star, he hasn't let the Bucks know if he will stay with them or request a trade.

NBA insider Jake Fischer was recently on Bleacher Report Live discussing the situation, and it seems like some took his insight and made it look as if he knew exactly what Antetokounmpo's trade status was. Once Fischer saw that, he went on social media to clarify his insight.

“I don't f—— know what Giannis is gonna do. I don't think he does! I don't think the Bucks do. I know Milwaukee is operating as if he's coming back, so other teams gotta do that too… I hope we can still update fans, without this stuff getting blown out of proportion,” Fischer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Fischer may be right; it doesn't seem like anybody knows what Antetokounmpo is going to do, and he himself probably doesn't know what he's going to do.

What will happen with the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo?

There are many teams that are waiting on Antetokounmpo and what he plans to do for his future. The Bucks have lost in the first round of the playoffs three years in a row, and it doesn't look like they have a clear vision for what direction their franchise will go in next. With Damian Lillard likely out for most of next season, the Bucks will need someone to step up at the guard position. The Bucks also don't have much roster flexibility, and it would be imperative for them to improve the team if they want to be good next season.

All of those things will factor into Antetokounmpo's decision this offseason, and there's a chance that he may decide to leave for another team that could give him a chance to compete for a championship. It's hard to see what team that could be, because anybody who decides to trade for him will have to give up a lot.

At the same time, Antetokounmpo seems like a loyal person, and he could decide to stay with the Bucks and try to work things out. There's no doubt that he could lead a team, but the only question is whether he wants to do that by himself.