The Texas Rangers are having another disappointing season, and the team appears at a crossroads. Texas has an uncertain future with their World Series champion manager, Bruce Bochy. He is in the last year of his contract.

If Bochy leaves at the end of the year the team is likely to hire Skip Schumaker to replace him, per USA TODAY.

“There’s a tremendous amount of frustration in Texas these days with their struggling offense. Future Hall of Fame manager Bruce Bochy is in the last year of his contract and also is considering walking away after the season,” Bob Nightengale wrote.

Schumaker previously managed the Miami Marlins. He is currently not managing a team. Schumaker also spent time as a coach with the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals. As a player, Schumaker won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2011.

This season the Rangers hold a 30-35 record.

The Rangers have struggled in the last several weeks of the season

Texas started out of the gate this season looking like they would contend in the American League West. In May though, things changed. The club started to skid, and had to endure a few separate long losing streaks.

The Rangers are struggling to hit this year. Texas is hitting at just a .220 batting average as a team, per MLB stats. That's next-to-last in Major League Baseball, with just the lowly Colorado Rockies behind them. Texas is also next-to-last in on-base percentage, which is another reason why they can't get the offense going.

Those numbers are surprising, especially considering the Rangers won the World Series just a few years ago. If Texas is to turn it around this year, they need to start getting more offensive production from their lineup.

Bochy has managed the team since 2023. He has won World Series titles with both the Rangers and the San Francisco Giants. He also spent time managing the San Diego Padres.

Texas plays the Washington Nationals on Sunday. The Rangers defeated Washington on Saturday, snapping a four-game losing streak.