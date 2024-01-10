On Monday evening, Kristaps Porzingis and the Boston Celtics suffered their eighth loss of the 2023-24 NBA season with a narrow road defeat at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. The game was a rematch of the contest between the two squads two nights prior, which the Celtics won, and on Monday, they were unable to do so again despite a strong game from Porzingis, this time operating without the services of star forward Jayson Tatum.

The ending of Monday's contest did not occur without controversy. With time winding down in a tie game, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown appeared to earn a trip to the free-throw line after a foul was called on Pacers guard Buddy Hield. However, the call was then overturned after a successful Pacers challenge. On the ensuing Indiana possession, Porzingis was whistled for a foul, allowing the Pacers to sink two free throws and win the game 133-131.

On Tuesday, the NBA released its official “Last Two Minutes” report for the game, which stated that the call against Hield was correctly overturned by the officials, but that Porzingis should not have been called for his crucial foul. Furthermore, the NBA stated that Pacers big man Myles Turner should have been called for an offensive foul on that same possession.

Kristaps Porzingis then took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to react to the league's report.

The Celtics now await the number one seed in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves, who will make their way into TD Garden on Wednesday evening for a highly anticipated matchup.