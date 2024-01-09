The NBA admitted to getting a Kristaps Porzingis foul call wrong following the Boston Celtics-Indiana Pacers game.

The Boston Celtics felt robbed after their controversial 133-131 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. And according to the NBA itself, they may be justified in their anger.

What happened in Celtics-Pacers game?

With just 3.2 seconds remaining and the score knotted, Celtics star Jaylen Brown attempted a game-winning jumper. Pacers sharp-shooter Buddy Hield disrupted the shot, but was initially whistled for a foul. However, upon further review, the referees reversed the call and Indiana gained possession.

To make matters worse for the C's, the NBA revealed in its Last Two Minute Report that a crucial incorrect call occurred with less than a second left in the fourth quarter. With 0.6 seconds on the clock, Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis was called for a foul, as he made contact with Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin. Turns out, that contact was just incidental and Porzingis legally contested the 3-point shot.

The NBA’s L2M Report for last night’s Celtics vs. Pacers ending 👀 🔹 The reversal of Buddy Hield’s foul vs. Jaylen Brown was ruled a CORRECT no-call 🔹 The foul on Kristaps Porzingis vs. Bennedict Maturin was ruled an INCORRECT call Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/F9BK58RrYz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 9, 2024

“Porzingis is above the ball and legally contests Mathurin's shot attempt, with some incidental arm contact occurring concurrent with the block,” the report stated.

Ultimately, Mathurin would convert on two out of the three free throws he earned from that call, giving Indiana a pivotal 133-131 lead.

That wasn't the only missed call at the end of the game though. The NBA revealed that it also missed an offensive foul on Pacers center Myles Turner.

“Turner turns his lower body into [Derrick] White and delivers contact during the screen,” the report said.

So, on the inbound that set the Pacers up with game-winning free throws, a moving screen should have been called with two seconds remaining. That potential momentum change would've given the ball back to the Celtics and allowed them to have one final possession to break the tie.

Unfortunately for Celtics fans, those two incorrect judgments were the only mistakes listed on the Last Two Minute Report. Regardless, the C's remain in first place in the Eastern Conference at 28-8 overall.

Yet, Boston's schedule doesn't get any easier. The Celtics will host the Minnesota Timberwolves, who hold the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, on Wednesday night at the TD Garden.