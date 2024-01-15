The Mavericks are "staying afloat" despite a ton of injuries this season.

The Dallas Mavericks entered Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 23-17 record. It has been a successful 2023-24 campaign for Dallas considering all of the injury concerns the team has dealt with throughout the season. Luka Doncic was among the Mavs players ruled out for Monday's affair, and head coach Jason Kidd addressed Dallas' performance this season amid the injury uncertainty.

“I think with all the injuries it's unclear… It's not fair to judge this group yet with all the injuries,” Kidd said. “I think we're setting a franchise record here this afternoon with a different starting lineup. But we can't complain, every team is going to go through it. But I think the character of this group, you can judge. We've always bounced back after a tough game.”

Mavericks finding ways to win

Derrick Jones Jr. and Dante Exum were also ruled out for Monday's contest. The good news is that Dereck Lively II was made available prior to tip-off after missing Saturday's game. Lively has been an important player for Dallas all season long.

Still, Doncic, Jones, and Exum's presences will be missed Monday. Kidd later commented on the Mavericks' ability to find ways to win despite playing without key players.

“When you look at Kai and Luka, their availability, you look at Lively's availability…we've had quite a few guys that have been out not just for one game or two games. We have kept the ship afloat. Again, give credit to the guys in that locker room… The next step is slowly get healthy and go from there.”

Lively, who returned Monday, will appear in just his 30th game of the season against the Pelicans. Again, he has played a pivotal role for Dallas when healthy, but injuries have limited his availability.

Monday will be Kyrie Irving's 25th game of the year, while Luka Doncic has appeared in 34 contests. Dallas features no shortage of potential, but getting healthy will be of the utmost importance. With that being said, Dallas has done an impressive job of keeping the “ship afloat,” as Kidd stated.

Following Monday's clash with the Pelicans, the Mavericks will travel to Los Angeles to battle the Lakers.