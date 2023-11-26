The Atlanta Hawks take on the Boston Celtics as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Atlanta Hawks take on the Boston Celtics for the first time this season Sunday night! This game will continue our NBA odds series with a prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Hawks are just one game above .500, but they are on a two-game win streak heading into this one. Trae Young has been the best player on the team all season as he is scoring 26.0 points per game while collecting 10.6 assists. Dejounte Murray is right behind him with 20.9 points per game. Five other players are scoring in the double-digits for the Hawks this season. As a team, Atlanta scores 124.9 points per game.

The Celtics are 21-4, but they have a couple bad losses in their last five games. Nonetheless, Jayson Tatum has been their best player. He is averaging 27.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Jaylen Brown is over 21.0 points per game, as well. Three other players on the Celtics averaging more than 10 points per game this season. Boston is dealing with a few injuries, though. Kristaps Porzingis is out with a calf injury while Jrue Holiday is questionable with an ankle injury.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Celtics Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +7.5 (-106)

Boston Celtics: -7.5 (-114)

Over: 237 (-108)

Under: 237 (-112)

How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Boston

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks' ability to score is the reason this team can cover the spread. Atlanta has one of the best offenses in the NBA, and it shows. In their last three games, the Hawks are averaging 145.0 points on 51.1 percent from the field, and 43.6 percent from beyond the arc. They are also knocking down 83.1 percent of free throws. Atlanta does not have any significant injuries coming into this game, so their offense is at full strength. Jalen Johnson is a game-time-decision, but the Hawks would be fine without him. If Atlanta can stay hot on offense, they will be just fine.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston needs Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to pick up the slack in this one. The Hawks score the basketball as good as anyone in the NBA, so the Celtics could be in danger if they go cold. The good news is the Celtics are playing at home this game. Boston scores 124.2 points per game, and shoot 50.8 percent from the floor at home this season. This is compared to just 111.1 points per game on the road while shooting just 44.8 percent from the floor. Boston is clearly a much better home team, and they are much more comfortable shooting on their home rims. If Boston can have a good offensive day at home, they should be able to cover the spread.

Final Hawks-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Celtics could be without Holiday and Porzingis in this game. That would be a bad scenario, especially against the Hawks. Kristaps is a big offensive contributor for the Celtics while Holiday can really lock it down on defense. Without them in the lineup, the Celtics start to lack in a few areas. Working off the assumption that both players will be out, I have to take the Hawks to cover the spread.

Final Hawks-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Hawks +7.5 (-106), Over 237 (-108)