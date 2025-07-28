The New York Yankees are scrambling to stay in pennant contention amid a season that is starting not to go as planned. The reigning American League winners are now 57-48 and far behind the Toronto Blue Jays in their division. New York is still in first place in the Wild Card standings, but a recent injury to Aaron Judge is highlighting some of the concerning flaws on this roster. One of the team's most significant weaknesses for most of this season has been with the hitting from infield players, particularly at third base.

The Yankees seemingly addressed that weakness in a recent trade for Colorado Rockies star Ryan McMahon. That deal was somewhat of a surprise considering how close New York seemed to be to a blockbuster deal for Diamondbacks' third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who's having one best seasons in the National League. However, baseball reporter Francys Romero provided insight into what has hindered this potential trade.

“Trade talks between the Yankees and Diamondbacks over Eugenio Suárez stalled after Arizona asked for an MLB player, an upper-level prospect (AA/AAA), and at least one lower-level prospect, per industry sources. Yankees still holding tight to top farm talent.”

At 34 years old, Suárez is in the last year of his contract. McMahon, on the other hand, is under contract for the next two seasons at $16 million a year, and four years younger than his former NL West foe. It appears that the Yankees decided to go with the safer option, which would be a more extensive solution at third base than a player who's only with the franchise for a few months. And Suárez, who had joined New York and only been with the team for this season, would've made it difficult for the front office to give away the return that Arizona was expecting.

Right now, New York needs to get as healthy as it can be in 2025 and add a few more reliable arms to the bullpen and even possibly the starting rotation. The offense, despite its occasional inconsistencies, remains among the top 3 in scoring, while the pitching staff ranks 16th in runs allowed per game. The Yankees are banking on 2024 Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil, who has yet to make his 2025 debut, to regain last season's form quickly and be a key piece in the rotation come October. Because, should New York return to the postseason, the team needs another starter outside of Max Fried and Carlos Rodón. As for Suárez, it appears that the Yankees' decision to add the right-handed slugger is no longer in the cards.