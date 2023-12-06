After a brief time away from the court, Kristaps Porzingis is ready to make his return to the Celtics for their upcoming Knicks matchup.

The Boston Celtics were knocked out of the In-Season Tournament by the Indiana Pacers on Monday, but in the wake of their loss, they received some good news. Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis took to Instagram to report that he should be healthy enough to play against the New York Knicks on Friday night.

The Latvian big has missed the last four contests due to a calf strain, however, he should be good to go for a revenge game versus his former team. In a string of Instagram stories answering questions from fans, Porzingis provided multiple updates.

“Be back very soon,” he posted.

Perhaps the most telling response was in his native language, per NBC Sports Boston reporter Chris Forsberg.

“I will be lined up for the next game,” he said in Latvian.

Porzingis pushes through

Before Boston's disappointing showing in the In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals, Porzingis was deemed likely return by Thursday to potentially join the team in the Semifinals by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Although the Celtics were eliminated, the 2018 All-Star got some more time to rest and still had great things to say about the new regular season competition:

“Love it and I think it will be a huge success,” Porzingis said on Instagram. “It stings that we were not able to pull it off last night, hats off to the Pacers. The atmosphere there was incredible. We will be back.”

In 15 games, the 28-year-old is averaging 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 30.3 minutes per outing. With another weapon like Porzingis in the offense, the Celtics are more versatile and have a greater presence in the paint.

Porzingis' best game of the season thus far was debatably on opening night against the team that drafted him, in which he notched 30 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks. He'll have another chance at a performance like that when the Knicks come to TD Garden on Friday night.