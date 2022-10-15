Throughout his NBA career, Malcolm Brogdon has dealt with his fair share of injuries. He was traded from the Indiana Pacers this past offseason to the Boston Celtics and he left Friday’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors with an apparent leg injury.

#NEBHInjuryReport Malcolm Brogdon (sore right leg) will not return. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 15, 2022

Malcolm Brogdon was expected to make a major impact for the Celtics this season as he gives them a true playmaking point guard. Fortunately, according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Brogdon’s latest injury isn’t considered to be anything serious.

Was told that Malcolm Brodgon's right leg issue isn't serious. If it was regular season he'd probably be available. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 15, 2022

Nevertheless, Brogdon’s health should be mildly concerning to the Celtics. Last season, he suited up in only 36 games for the Pacers with an Achilles injury. During his time with the Milwaukee Bucks, injuries hit him hard as well. Brogdon was only available for 48 games during the 2017-18 season due to a torn left tendon, and he played in 64 games during the 2018-19 season due to a plantar fascia tear in his right foot.

Brogdon’s injury woes go back to his college days at the University of Virginia when he redshirted his sophomore year after a foot injury. It was his injury issues that may have contributed to his fall to the second round of the 2016 NBA draft.

Even so, Brogdon has been a very productive player when healthy. He was the Rookie of the Year in 2017 and was the first second-round player to win the award since 1965. Last season, he was the Pacers leading scorer at 19.1 points per game and second on the team in assists with 5.9. There’s no question what he brings to the Celtics, it’s just a matter of him being able to stay healthy.