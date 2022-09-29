With the Ime Udoka situation still ripe, it’s easy to forget that the Boston Celtics had earlier been winning the offseason, especially when they managed to acquire guard Malcolm Brogdon via a trade with the Indiana Pacers back in July. Brogdon is seen as a perfect piece that would nicely fit alongside the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Brogdon feels the same way, saying that he knows exactly what he can bring to the table to help the Celtics take that one step they fell short of doing when they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Via Taylor Snow of NBA.com:

“I have a good feel, I’ve watched this team, I’ve played against these guys so much, I know what they’re missing, and I know what I can provide,” the seventh-year veteran said following Wednesday’s practice. “So for me, it’s being aggressive and continuing to play my game.”

Malcolm Brogdon is not a flashy name, but that doesn’t mean he’s not an effective player. In his last season with the Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. His 3-point shooting was mediocre, connecting on just 31.2 percent os his shots from behind the arc, but he could be due for a big bounce back in that area, considering that he is a career 37.6 percent 3-point shooter. Malcolm Brogdon can shoot, create plays for others, and defend, which everyone already knows since his days with the Virginia Cavaliers, and also a big reason why the Celtics were enamored with him.

Brogdon’s usage rate is going to come down a bit in Boston, as he will be playing more of a supporting role behind the likes of Marcus Smart, Tatum, and Brown, but he will provide excellent stability for the Celtics because of his well-rounded skills.

In exchange for Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics gave up Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, and a 2023 1st round pick to the Pacers. Boston will have at least three seasons of control on Brogdon, whose current contract will not expire until the end of the 2024-25 NBA campaign.