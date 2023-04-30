Perhaps the most highly anticipated potential matchup of the postseason has come to fruition. Unfortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers and basketball fans across the globe, though, their second-round tilt with the Boston Celtics has been marred by an injury to Joel Embiid even before the series tips off.

The MVP frontrunner is still suffering from the sprained right knee that caused him to miss Philadelphia’s close-out Game 4 win over the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. As Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals approaches Monday night, it’s been revealed that Embiid’s injury is “more serious than a Grade 1” sprain of the LCL, calling his status for the Sixers battle with the Celtics into even greater question.

Embiid is currently listed as doubtful to play in the series opener. Whether he’s out or fights through pain to take the floor at TD Garden, though, Boston’s mental approach won’t be changing. The Celtics’ game-plan definitely stands to be affected by Embiid’s availability, though.

“It doesn’t change our mindset; it does change our game-plan,” Malcom Brogdon said of Embiid’s status, per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. “That’s a team that’s built around Joel, everything he does. All the isos and just a high level of scoring, and now that scoring is gonna be a little bit dispersed.”

Paul Reed filled in admirably for Embiid as Philadelphia vanquished Brooklyn, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Game 4. His athleticism and anticipation could loom large defensively against the Celtics, especially if Doc Rivers decides to switch across multiple positions.

There’s no getting around the titanic significance of Embiid’s injury, though. The only way the Sixers can dethrone the reigning Eastern Conference champions is if Embiid reaches the form he did during a historic regular season throughout the second round.

Boston knows that as well as anyone. No matter Embiid’s status for Game 1 and beyond, though, rest assured the Celtics will come ready to play.