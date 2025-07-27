With the Buffalo Bills and James Cook in a current contract dispute, his teammate in star quarterback Josh Allen, would go out of his way to endlessly compliment the running back. While the rumors around the situation with the Bills and Cook will continue, there's no doubt that Allen cherishes him as a teammate.

Allen would speak to the NFL Network after Sunday's session in training camp about Cook and call him “one of the best” players in practice with the amount of effort he puts in. While Allen would acknowledge that he doesn't deal with front office business, he expressed how much he loves Cook.

“I'll tell you what, he is one of the best practicing players I've ever been around,” Allen said. “You watch him on any single rep, the ball thrown across the field, he is sprinting like, he is finding work, he's ready there for a fumble, just in case. He's springing an extra block down the field.”

“So again, a guy that, you know, I don't get to control anything about the off-the-field stuff, but god, I freaking love that guy,” Allen continued. “He plays so hard, he plays the right way, he's very selfless, and again, like he's just an awesome human being.”

As there will be discussions about Cook deserving the contract extension from the Bills, especially from himself, with him reporting to training camp. One person who agrees is general manager Brandon Beane, though a deal has yet to be made.

“James is a competitive dude. He’s a stud. He’s a great teammate,” Beane said, according to NBC Sports. “He wants to be here. He loves ball. So many of the things that we learned about James through the scouting process — and it’s been fun to watch him grow and mature on and off the field. He’s got a calmness to him.

“Of course, who doesn’t want to get paid? And that’s the hard part of this job, is I do want to pay them all. I mean, I really do, especially the ones that are working hard, they’re producing on the field, their teammates love them, the fans love them. James fits Buffalo.”

It remains to be seen if or when the deal between Buffalo and Cook gets done, but there's no denying that both sides would rather focus on the season.