With the Buffalo Bills and James Cook in a current contract dispute, his teammate in star quarterback Josh Allen, would go out of his way to endlessly compliment the running back. While the rumors around the situation with the Bills and Cook will continue, there's no doubt that Allen cherishes him as a teammate.

Allen would speak to the NFL Network after Sunday's session in training camp about Cook and call him “one of the best” players in practice with the amount of effort he puts in. While Allen would acknowledge that he doesn't deal with front office business, he expressed how much he loves Cook.

“I'll tell you what, he is one of the best practicing players I've ever been around,” Allen said. “You watch him on any single rep, the ball thrown across the field, he is sprinting like, he is finding work, he's ready there for a fumble, just in case. He's springing an extra block down the field.”

“So again, a guy that, you know, I don't get to control anything about the off-the-field stuff, but god, I freaking love that guy,” Allen continued. “He plays so hard, he plays the right way, he's very selfless, and again, like he's just an awesome human being.”

wdnodwnodwno

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) on the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University.
Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

As there will be discussions about Cook deserving the contract extension from the Bills, especially from himself, with him reporting to training camp. One person who agrees is general manager Brandon Beane, though a deal has yet to be made.

“James is a competitive dude. He’s a stud. He’s a great teammate,” Beane said, according to NBC Sports. “He wants to be here. He loves ball. So many of the things that we learned about James through the scouting process — and it’s been fun to watch him grow and mature on and off the field. He’s got a calmness to him.

“Of course, who doesn’t want to get paid? And that’s the hard part of this job, is I do want to pay them all. I mean, I really do, especially the ones that are working hard, they’re producing on the field, their teammates love them, the fans love them. James fits Buffalo.”

It remains to be seen if or when the deal between Buffalo and Cook gets done, but there's no denying that both sides would rather focus on the season.

More Buffalo Bills News
The Buffalo Bills logo at midfield at a 2024 AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium.
Breakout Bills training camp star suffers brutal injuryBenjamin Adducchio ·
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up during training camp at St. John Fisher University.
Bills’ Josh Allen praises Scottie Scheffler for The Open commentsBenedetto Vitale ·
image thumbnail
1 surprising Bills player who could make or break 2025 NFL seasonDouglas Fritz ·
Buffalo Bills Maxwell Hairston jogs to another area of the field during voluntary workout at their practice facility
Bills’ GM cites polygraph amid 1st round pick’s sexual assault lawsuitAbdullah Imran ·
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) on the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University.
Bills’ James Cook addresses contract situation after reporting for training campJackson Stone ·
Josh Allen Buffalo Bills Hard Knocks HBO
Bills’ Hard Knocks trailer will have you ready for football seasonAutumn Hawkins ·