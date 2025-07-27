Just three years into his career, Bryce Ford-Wheaton just seems like a player who cannot catch a break. Two years after missing his entire rookie season with a torn ACL, the New York Giants' special teams ace suffered a brutal torn Achilles in 2025 training camp.

After being carted off with a towel over his head, Ford-Wheaton's injury is believed to be a season-ending torn Achilles, according to Dan Duggan of ‘The Athletic.' Once the diagnosis is official, the athletic wideout will likely spend the season on injured reserve for the second time in his first three years.

Ford-Wheaton surprisingly went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft but was quickly scooped up by the Giants as an undrafted free agent. A preseason ACL injury delayed his professional debut, but New York still kept him on its roster.

As an unofficial rookie in 2024, Ford-Wheaton quickly made an impact on the Giants' special teams. The former All-Big 12 wideout played just two offensive snaps on the year but fielded 286 snaps on special teams, the second-most on the team. His highlight of the year came in Week 5, when he returned a blocked field goal 60 yards for a game-sealing touchdown.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton reacts to injury in Giants training camp

Although devastating, Ford-Wheaton is not allowing his second major setback to deter him. The West Virginia alum penned an honest reaction to his injury on X, formerly Twitter.

“I'd be lying if I said I wasn't devastated!” Ford-Wheaton tweeted. “I did everything by the book! Didn't take a single shortcut, left no stone unturned, invested everything into my body and my health this year. I'm not sure why me, but I promise I'm not going out on these terms. It's a long road ahead for sure, but I know this is just part of God's plan for me, no matter how tough it may seem right now. Thank you for all your prayers; please continue to keep me in them. I WILL be back, that's a promise!! God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers!”

With Ford-Wheaton now on the mend, the Giants have an additional roster spot up for grabs. New York could either use it on another wide receiver or a similar special teams player already on the team, such as Beaux Collins or Antwane Wells Jr. However, fans continue to clamor for a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, which is suddenly one step closer to reality.