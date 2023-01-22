The Boston Celtics are cruising along with the best record in the NBA (35-12) and have won their last 9 games in a row. However, the Celtics are not immune to the injury bug, including those impacting key players Marcus Smart and Robert Williams.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Orlando: Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) – OUT

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) – OUT

Robert Williams (left knee injury management) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 22, 2023

The Celtics play the Orlando Magic on the road Monday, and they will not have Smart in the lineup. He was listed as out by the Celtics on Sunday because of a right ankle sprain. Williams, who recently returned to the lineup, is listed as questionable with what is listed as “left knee management.”

Both Smart and Williams suffered injuries Saturday night in Boston’s victory over the Toronto Raptors. Smart suffered his injury in the final minute of the first half and did not play after that, while Williams collided with teammate Jaylen Brown in the first quarter. Williams stayed in the game during the first half, but he did not play in the second half.

Star forward Jayson Tatum did not play against the Raptors with a left wrist injury, but he is not listed on the latest report. It seems likely Tatum will be in the lineup against the Magic.

In addition to the Marcus Smart and Robert Williams injuries, the Celtics will be without key reserve Malcolm Brogdon, who is out for personal reasons. Danilo Gallinari remains out as he recovers from repairs that were done on his left anterior cruciate ligament.

Brown said the Celtics have the depth to overcome injuries. “We got a good team,” Brown said. “I think everybody knows that it’s no secret. No matter who’s out on the floor, we have three, four guys out or however many, I’m looking at it as, ‘We’ve got enough to win this game.’ ”