The Boston Celtics franchise is currently gunning for what would be its 18th title in franchise history, with hopes of securing the number one seed in the Eastern Conference soon. The Celtics' most outspoken alumni lately have been Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, the dynamic duo who helped the Celtics rule the NBA during their time in Beantown.
On Thursday, Pierce and Garnett let loose with comments on European NBA players that ranged from outlandish and fierce to measured and tempered, in a conversation that was viewed thousands of times on X.
The conversation happened amid a record week for Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis, who set a milestone not even Larry Bird was able to reach. The Celts also set an NBA record in their 35-point demolition of the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 3 that sent shockwaves throughout both the Eastern and Western Conferences.
Pierce and Garnett's conversation is a hysterical and provocative window into how the duo says European players are viewed in the NBA, even with their recent accolades and accomplishments.
Pierce, Garnett Speak Out on European Players
Pierce and Garnett engaged in a detailed discussion during which they shared their thoughts on European players. Pierce insisted that European players are soft and don't come from the same culture as NBA players from inner city environments where ‘fights could break out at any moment' while Garnett did his best to share the other side of the story, revealing his thoughts on the war-torn upbringing of European players.
"You could ask any NBA player. We look at any European player as being soft; that's what we perceive of them, whether it's true or not."@paulpierce34 and @KevinGarnett5KG compare toughness between American and European players 🗣
(via @allthesmokeprod)pic.twitter.com/sooaJQpgIS
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 5, 2024
Pierce doubled down on his take toward the end of the video, calling European players soft ‘like pastries,' bringing to mind the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's ‘soft like Charmin!' roast of his teammates during a practice.
Pierce won a championship with the Celtics in 2008 with players like Garnett, Ray Allen and Kendrick Perkins at his side, along with defensive stopper Tony Allen. Last season, the Serbian sensation Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to the NBA championship while putting up historically great numbers from his center position alongside Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun and other Nuggets stars.
Nikola Jokic's Nuggets are considered as title favorites this season with teams like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves among those gunning for the championship with aspirations of taking home the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Joe Mazzula's Celtics are an up-and-coming team as they have gotten stellar play from Kristaps Porzingis lately as well as Brown, Tatum, and a cast of several other important players including veteran big man Al Horford.
Brown, White Get Injury Updates Ahead of Friday's Matchup
Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Derrick White got injury updates ahead of Friday night's scheduled matchup against the Sacramento Kings.
Both players are listed as out for the game with backups including Payton Pritchard expected to take their place vs. Coach Mike Brown's Western Conference opponents.