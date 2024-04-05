The Boston Celtics are scheduled to take on the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and now the health status of two of their best players, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown, is coming to light in a news update shared via a reporter on Twitter.
The update was shared on an afternoon when the Celtics were considered 8.5 point favorites over the Kings leading up to Friday's tip in Beantown. It came during a record-setting week in which the Celtics recorded a 35-point demolition of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
With the Kings in Boston preparing for the showdown, the latest tea leaves have indicated that the Celts will likely be without both players on Friday.
Brown, White Both Out Vs. Kings
Both players are not expected to play according to reporter Noa Dalzell on Twitter.
Brown has a left hand sprain and White has a lower back contusion. Jaden Springer is also out with left knee tendinopathy.
Celtics Injury Report Update vs. Sacramento tonight:
Jaylen Brown – Left Hand Sprain – OUT
Jaden Springer – Left Knee Tendinopathy – OUT
Derrick White – Low Back Contusion – OUT
— Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) April 5, 2024
Kings Have Alternated Wins and Losses Lately
The Kings come in having lost three of their last five games. In their last ten, they are 6-4, demonstrating their potential as a contender in the Western Conference.
For a franchise that has been starved for success since the days of Mike Bibby and Chris Webber, the Kings' recent performances have been welcome. For a team with aspirations of winning the Western Conference, Coach Mike Brown's team simply has not been good enough.
Sabonis has led the Kings in rebounding every game this season except four. Fox and Kevin Huerter are the only two other Kings players to lead the team in rebounding in any game this season.
Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Fox and Malik Monk have led the team in scoring in different games over the past ten-game stretch, with Fox accomplishing the feat most often.
For the Celtics to win on Friday, they must overcome the losses of White and Brown and counter the Kings' strength in numbers with a balanced attack of their own.
Celtics on a Hot Streak
Coach Joe Mazzulla's Celtics have won three straight heading into Friday night's game vs. the Kings with Jayson Tatum leading the team in scoring twice and Kristaps Porzingis leading the team in scoring once.
White had eight points against the Thunder and Brown had 23. The Celtics got 11 points from Payton Pritchard vs. the Thunder suggesting that they have what it takes to replace White for the time being, although it could be tough sledding against the Kings' talented backcourt on Friday.