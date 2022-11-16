Published November 16, 2022

By Paolo Songco

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant put on a show on Tuesday night and it had the NBA world buzzing. The All-Star point guard exploded for 36 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, along with a handful of highlight-reel plays. He was so impressive that even Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce came out with a bold declaration about Morant — one that might not sit too well with Jayson Tatum and some Celtics fans.

According to Pierce, there’s no one in the league that is able to match the excitement Morant brings to the table:

“Ja Morant Most Exciting Player to watch n NBA and it’s not even close,” Pierce said in his tweet.

Paul Pierce is a Celtics legend and there’s no denying that this man bleeds green. This is exactly why some Boston fans might be scratching their heads about his statement here. I mean, it’s absolutely true that Morant is a truly exhilarating player, but for Pierce to say that no one even comes close to him feels a tad excessive. Jayson Tatum is a pretty exciting player too, right?

Oh, and let’s not even get started with Stephen Curry, the greatest shooter of all time, and the man responsible for almost single-handedly revolutionizing how the game is played today.

Either way, what you can’t deny is that Mr. Pierce is a huge Ja Morant fan. It even seems like he’s taking Ja over Tatum or anyone else on the Celtics right now — at least from an excitement standpoint.