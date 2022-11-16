Published November 16, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Is there anything Ja Morant can’t do? On Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar busted out his best Stephen Curry impersonation with an epic half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer.

Morant had a scorching start to the game, scoring 16 points in the opening period. In true Ja Morant fashion, the Grizzlies guard just had to end the quarter with a bang (h/t NBA on Twitter):

JA MORANT FROM MID-COURT AT THE Q1 BUZZER He dropped 16 PTS in Q1 on TNT 👀 pic.twitter.com/tTGbrxMfOF — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2022

Morant literally took off from the half-court line as he attempted his last-second shot. You could just feel how that ball was on its way to going in as soon as he released it. True enough, it was nothing but net.

Ja Morant was making up for lost time after missing the Grizzlies’ last game due to a minor ankle injury. He looked totally fine against the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans, though, and he made sure to announce his return with quite a splash.

It is worth noting that Morant has been showcasing his range this season. Right now, the Grizzlies superstar is draining a career-best 2.1 triples per game on a highly-efficient 41.0-percent clip (also a career-high). At just 12 games played, the sample size is still small but if he keeps playing like this, then it’s hard to deny that Ja has unlocked another facet of his game.

Morant is also averaging a career-best 28.8 points per contest on 48.0-percent shooting. His 6.0 rebounds per game is also a career-high, to go along with 7.0 assists, and 1.0 steals in 32.9 minutes per game. Ja Morant is off to a red-hot start to the new season and there are currently no signs of him slowing down anytime soon.